We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38 The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning. 20 July 2020 1:05 PM
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
View all Local
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
View all Politics
Ponzi schemes on the rise during economic downturn Direct Selling Association of SA's Imtiaz Ebrahim says it's difficult to claim from a company that is not registered here. 20 July 2020 5:05 PM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
View all Business
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the... 17 July 2020 1:27 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa

20 July 2020 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
Schools
Naptosa
COVID19
reopening of schools

Executive director Basil Manuel says it is not only teacher who are anxious about going to school, parents are also anxious.

The schooling of pupils around the country remains in limbo as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is yet to make a decision around whether schooling will be suspended or not.

This is after teacher unions intensified their calls to shutdown schools at least until after the coronavirus peak.

RELATED: Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu

Motshekga met with Cabinet over the weekend and the matter was discussed.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel to shed more light on the matter.

Schools are supposed to be opened until further notice, but what we are told by teacher's unions is that schools are seeing a decline in terms of pupils that are supposed to be going to school. They are saying that there is anxiety amongst parents and teachers which contributes to a high rate of absenteeism.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Although schools are supposed to be operating, very little teaching and learning is taking place, he reports.

Manuel says his union met with the minister on Friday and on Saturday submitted a joint union set of demands.

We set out all the issues that we spoke about in the Friday meeting and we are expecting a response from that. Last night we met with a committee from the ministry where more detail and clarity was being sort after. We will have a follow up meeting again today and hopefully this will be taken to the appropriate structures.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

He says the different meetings have been cordial however, that does't mean that the parties are in agreement.

We can see that it is not teachers only who are anxious, it is the parents as well. We question the value of continuing as though things are normal. I would like to believe what we have put on the table is convincing.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

Listen below to the full conversation:


20 July 2020 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
Schools
Naptosa
COVID19
reopening of schools

Recommended

More from Politics

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180902mokonyanegif

Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation

20 July 2020 3:18 PM

The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19

17 July 2020 5:40 PM

In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200223steenhuisenjpg

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

17 July 2020 7:56 AM

Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dovhani-mamphiswanajpg

PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid

16 July 2020 1:12 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200716-ec-cogta-mec-edjpg

The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC

16 July 2020 12:38 PM

Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190511sy-mamabolo-iec-resultsjpg

How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

16 July 2020 8:05 AM

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie2gif

Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools

15 July 2020 1:57 PM

Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TM-ANC-flag.jpg

'The ANC integrity commission makes recommendations but the NEC has final word'

15 July 2020 12:06 PM

Commission chairperson George Mashamba reflects on the duties of the ruling party's integrity body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

RAF’s work hindered by legal cases as bill rises to R10.6bn

20 July 2020 6:18 PM

CEO of Denel Danie du Toit to step down

20 July 2020 6:14 PM

‘He was unmatched’: Robert Marawa pays tribute to Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 5:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA