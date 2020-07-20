We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa
The schooling of pupils around the country remains in limbo as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is yet to make a decision around whether schooling will be suspended or not.
This is after teacher unions intensified their calls to shutdown schools at least until after the coronavirus peak.
RELATED: Shut down schools until after SA COVID-19 peak - Teacher union Sadtu
Motshekga met with Cabinet over the weekend and the matter was discussed.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel to shed more light on the matter.
Schools are supposed to be opened until further notice, but what we are told by teacher's unions is that schools are seeing a decline in terms of pupils that are supposed to be going to school. They are saying that there is anxiety amongst parents and teachers which contributes to a high rate of absenteeism.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Although schools are supposed to be operating, very little teaching and learning is taking place, he reports.
Manuel says his union met with the minister on Friday and on Saturday submitted a joint union set of demands.
We set out all the issues that we spoke about in the Friday meeting and we are expecting a response from that. Last night we met with a committee from the ministry where more detail and clarity was being sort after. We will have a follow up meeting again today and hopefully this will be taken to the appropriate structures.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
He says the different meetings have been cordial however, that does't mean that the parties are in agreement.
We can see that it is not teachers only who are anxious, it is the parents as well. We question the value of continuing as though things are normal. I would like to believe what we have put on the table is convincing.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Listen below to the full conversation:
