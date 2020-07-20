Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:08
SARS lets you claim home office costs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

20 July 2020 1:05 PM
by
Tags:
Kaunda Ntunja

The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja has died, his family has confirmed.

The tragic news was related by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm the passing of our beloved brother Kaunda Ntunja, earlier today in East London, Eastern Cape,” she posted. “As you can imagine, we still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love, care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest."

In the message, she also thanks fans of her brother for their love and support of his career but also asked that “you give us a moment to recoup as a family before we update you all with further information”.

During his career, Ntunja played flank and captained the SA Schools side in 2000 while he was also part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

He also gained popularity as an anchor on SuperSport's Xhosa commentary team.

His commentatory of Makazole Mapimpi’s try during the Rugby World Cup final win over England gained him worldwide attention as he had everyone saying: “Ibubbly, shampompo, shampizi! Izinto ezihlwahlwazayo!”.

SA Rugby also paid tribute to the well-loved commentator.

Posting on Twitter, they said: “We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our most-beloved rugby sons, Kaunda Ntunja, who passed away at the age of 38 this morning,” said Mark Alexander, the SA Rugby President.

“He was a true rugby pioneer – the first black African SA Schools captain, a Currie Cup winner and a ground-breaking SuperSport commentator.

"Kaunda left an indelible mark on the local rugby landscape and we will miss seeing his broad smile and hearing his voice at our rugby matches in future – this is a tragic loss, he left us too soon. Our thoughts are with the Ntunja family and all of his friends and colleagues for this terrible loss – the South African rugby community is much poorer without Kaunda Ntunja.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38


