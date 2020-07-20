Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood





The South African entertainment industry is mourning the loss of two of its own this week, legendary casting director Moonyeenn Lee and the much-loved actress Elize Cawood.

Lee had a formidable reputation as an agent and casting director, working on films such as The Bang Bang Club and Tsotsi.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to EWN correspondent Nadia Neophytou and Jack Devnarain - actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors - to pay tribute to these legends.

Moonyeenn Lee was such a powerhouse and I was so intimidated when I first spoke to her because she had this reputation for being a no-nonsense kind of woman. She very much loved film as a medium, as a craft. Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent

There is no South African film of note that she has not been involved in and had a hand in, helping shape so many young actors especially from the townships but also just across the board. Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent

We will have to find our way just to remember them and the impact that they had in their respective fields. I remember Elize very well, we performed together on Isidingo. She had already come to that set with such a tremendous body of work behind her. Jack Devnarain - actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors

Everyone gave her that kind of respect as she walked onto the set simply because she carried it with such grace and she inspired professionalism at the highest level wherever she went. Jack Devnarain - actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors

