Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood
The South African entertainment industry is mourning the loss of two of its own this week, legendary casting director Moonyeenn Lee and the much-loved actress Elize Cawood.
Lee had a formidable reputation as an agent and casting director, working on films such as The Bang Bang Club and Tsotsi.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to EWN correspondent Nadia Neophytou and Jack Devnarain - actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors - to pay tribute to these legends.
Moonyeenn Lee was such a powerhouse and I was so intimidated when I first spoke to her because she had this reputation for being a no-nonsense kind of woman. She very much loved film as a medium, as a craft.Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent
There is no South African film of note that she has not been involved in and had a hand in, helping shape so many young actors especially from the townships but also just across the board.Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent
We will have to find our way just to remember them and the impact that they had in their respective fields. I remember Elize very well, we performed together on Isidingo. She had already come to that set with such a tremendous body of work behind her.Jack Devnarain - actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors
Everyone gave her that kind of respect as she walked onto the set simply because she carried it with such grace and she inspired professionalism at the highest level wherever she went.Jack Devnarain - actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Lifestyle
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm
Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song.Read More
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38
The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.Read More
'We have to create order out of chaos'
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19.Read More
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad
It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
John Kani on his honorary doctorate in literature and his love for stroytelling
Wits University has awarded the doctorate in literature in recognition of Kani's contribution to the arts and social justice.Read More
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home
Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown.Read More
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'
Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19.Read More