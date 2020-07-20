Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation





Nomvula Mokonyane, former environmental affairs minister is testifying before the state capture commission today. where she is set to respond to allegations against her by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi last year testified that Mokonyane had received R50,000 a month in cash and gifts which include meat and alcohol for family functions.

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane is at the commission and gives the latest update on The Midday Report with Mandy Weiner. She says Mokonyane has responded in an open statement, claiming she does not understand why she and former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni are being targeted and that Agrizzi hates women.

She says because of that it appeared that Angelo Agrizzi wants to belittle the little she has left of her character. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Ngatane mentioned that Mokonyane declared that items were delivered to her house only once, as the hall in Kagiso where they were intended to go was under renovations. She says her house did not have much space to store too many items and that Agrizzi claims that she received assistance from Bosasa in burying a family relatives was insensitive and defamatory.

She said she is a proud woman and family person who would not accept help of that nature Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

During the inquiry, Mokonyane also mentioned that she had no influence on former president Jacob Zuma and that instead, the former president had signed a proclamation to investigate eight departments under her leadership in which she fully cooperated.

I do believe where there is transgression, there must be accountability. Nomvula Mokonyane, Former environmental affairs minister

