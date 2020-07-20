Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa Executive director Basil Manuel says it is not only teacher who are anxious about going to school, parents are also anxious. 20 July 2020 2:00 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
View all Business
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM
by
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Herschel Jawitz, CEO at Jawitz Properties, founded by his father, Eskel, half a century ago.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO at Jawitz Properties (Image credit: www.jawitz.co.za)

“Growing up in a property family meant that my property career began when I was a child,” says Jawitz.

Jawitz has a degree in Finance and an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

He joined the family business in 1998.

When he’s not working, you’ll find Jawitz - “a proud Jozi resident” – at the Kruger National Park or training for Ironman.

  • What is it that Jawitz believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I remember going to show days with my father on Sundays… He was always out. We were always eating dinner at eight-o-clock, to my mother’s horror…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I’ve invested in property – some of your financial advising co-hosts will be horrified – almost all my eggs are in the residential market… I’ve never been a good speculator… On the odd occasion, I tried to make a quick turn… it hasn’t turned out particularly profitable; I guess like the cobbler who has no shoes.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I have a soft spot for nice clothes… [if it wasn’t for that] I could probably have two or three more property investments. If I could have my time over, I would do it differently.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

… the best buyers’ market we’ve experienced since the early 2000s… Activity has been better than we expected… We’re not sure if it’s just pent-up demand, or what we call a dead cat bounce…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

The days of being tied into long leases are gone…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

There was a gap in the market for someone who understood people. The rest is history.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I was always destined to come into the business… To my dad’s credit, he never insisted it was a family business…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I returned from the States around 1998. The property market was probably worse than it is now… It’s worked out pretty well.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

We have our odd glare and stare at each other. Issues around remuneration… family and money don’t go particularly well together.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

We’ve bought well. But always with a long-term view… A slow, steady build… There’s little reason to change that strategy.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

The idea of buying a fix-me-upper… those ones have gone particularly badly…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I have on the odd occasion made a habit of turning rands into dollars at exorbitantly weak exchange rates…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs


