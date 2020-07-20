Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
SARS lets you claim home office costs
Guests
Matthew Haddon - Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Ponzi schemes on the rise during economic downturn

20 July 2020 5:05 PM
by
Tags:
Scams
Ponzi scheme
Crowd1
Direct selling Association of South Afica

Direct Selling Association of SA's Imtiaz Ebrahim says it's difficult to claim from a company that is not registered here.

Crowd1, a Spanish firm that claims to use multi-level marketing to sell packages and shares to investors, has since grabbed the attention through numerous complaints received by the National Consumer Commission and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

The company which was founded by Swedish businessperson Jonas Eric Werner in 2019 and owned by Impact Crowd Technology, was introduced to South Africans last year.

It sells educational packs and shares in casinos across the world.

Crowd1 has been banned and cautioned by several countries including Namibia, Burundi, Paraguay, the Philippines and New Zealand.

Imtiaz Ebrahim, Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa has cautioned that if something sounds too good to be true then in most cases people should take it as a red flag.

The first red flag is, if its too easy or it sounds too good or sounds like one is going to be making a lot of money, one needs to be careful. [SIC]

Imtiaz Ebrahim, Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa

RELATED: Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA?

Ebrahim says a person needs to ensure an international company has a registered entity in South Africa if not, it would be hard to claim from that specific company as they are not in your vicinity.

If a company is registered outside the country they need to be worried because if something goes wrong or a company owes you money, you should have recourse. It's hard to claim from a company that is not registered in South Africa.

Imtiaz Ebrahim, Secretariat of the Direct Selling Association of South Africa

The Reserve Bank has mentioned that it has never issued a license to the project for any financial product, financial service or market infrastructure cautioning consumers against investing with unregulated entities.

Listen below for more...


Tags:
Scams
Ponzi scheme
Crowd1
Direct selling Association of South Afica

More from Business

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

190408 PRAVIN GORDHAN 4

‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’

19 July 2020 5:12 PM

The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December.

200629-taxijpg

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

19 July 2020 12:56 PM

The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.

siya-kolisijpg

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

veldskoen-shoepng

Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world

16 July 2020 8:16 PM

Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online.

edcon-club-feejpg

Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon?

16 July 2020 7:41 PM

Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service.

Cash money rands

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

16 July 2020 5:57 PM

FNB Cash Investments Growth manager Sifiso Nkosi shares the insights from their data.

190220power-electricity-gridjpg

Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA

16 July 2020 5:36 PM

German Ambassador to SA Martin Schaferthis says this is a contribution to avoid load shedding and kickstart South African economy.

200629-mbalula-edjpg

WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing

16 July 2020 4:10 PM

Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector

news-press-media-journalismjpg

Primedia Group announces possible job cuts as restructuring begins

16 July 2020 3:21 PM

The group has initiated a Section 189 process to consult affected employees across both Primedia Broadcasting and Primedia Outdoor.

