Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa Executive director Basil Manuel says it is not only teacher who are anxious about going to school, parents are also anxious. 20 July 2020 2:00 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
View all Business
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

20 July 2020 7:26 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Campaign Against Canned Hunting
book review
business book review
books
business books
Jonathan Ball Publishers
book reviews
business book reviews
canned hunting
captive-bred lions
Michael Ashcroft
Unfair Game

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed British businessman and philanthropist Lord Michael Ashcroft.

Ashcroft is the author of “Unfair Game: An exposé of South Africa’s captive-bred lion industry”.

Image credit: www.jonathanball.co.za

Business book reviews from the archives of The Money Show:

Description of “Unfair Game” by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

In April 2019 Lord Ashcroft published the results of his year-long investigation into South Africa’s captive-bred lion industry.

Over 11 pages of a single edition of the Mail on Sunday he showed why this sickening trade, which involves appalling cruelty to the ‘King of the Savannah’ from birth to death, has become a stain on the country.

Unfair Game features the shocking results of a new inquiry Lord Ashcroft has carried out into South Africa’s lion business.

In the book, he shows how tourists are unwittingly being used to support the abuse of lions; he details how lions are being tranquilised and then hunted in enclosed spaces; he urges the British government to ban imports of captive-bred lion trophies, and he demonstrates why Asia’s insatiable appetite for lion bones has become a multi-million dollar business linked to criminality and corruption which now underpins South Africa's captive lion industry.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry


20 July 2020 7:26 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Campaign Against Canned Hunting
book review
business book review
books
business books
Jonathan Ball Publishers
book reviews
business book reviews
canned hunting
captive-bred lions
Michael Ashcroft
Unfair Game

Recommended

More from Business Books

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitalism 123rf 123rfbusiness

Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty

29 June 2020 7:37 PM

Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield in Davos 2020

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM

A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

47014225-sy475-jpg

Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed

10 March 2020 4:55 PM

This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-deal-interview-job-office-boss-123rfjpg

‘Negotiation, your hottest currency’

24 February 2020 7:57 PM

You are just one deal away from turning your dreams into reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadpng

'That will never work' - the birth of Netflix and the amazing life of an idea

10 February 2020 8:25 PM

From having to pitch his own mother on being an early investor, to server crashes on launch day - how Netflix was born.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malcolm Gladwell

Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell

26 November 2019 1:52 PM

Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavin Watson

How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State

19 November 2019 11:29 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Land-Pic-Site.jpg

'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'

12 November 2019 1:43 PM

“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Over 1mn doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by Sept

20 July 2020 8:31 PM

Emotional Mokonyane says Agrizzi is ‘insensitive,’ has ‘ulterior motives’

20 July 2020 8:23 PM

COVID-19-positive Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital

20 July 2020 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA