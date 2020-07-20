Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm





Master KG's song Jerusalema has become an absolute sensation in South Africa and has caught fire globally. The video of the original song has been viewed over 44-million times on YouTube. The original features multi-talented vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.

The remix featuring Nigerian star Burna Boy has also helped the song to become even more popular across the world and has garnered more than 2,2-million views. This does not count the times it has been played in clubs, gyms, radio etc.

It has also made inroads into countries such as the USA, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) to find more about this.

It is so wonderful to see the love from all over the world. I used to dream of such moments when I was still underground and starting to make music. Master KG, Musician

I pictured myself out there and everybody appreciating my music and now it's happening. It's a dream come true. Master KG, Musician

We recorded the song on 11 August last year. I posted on my socials. The response was huge and people wanted the song released. I called my sister Nomcebo to come so we can we finish the song. We released it on YouTube on 11 October. Master KG, Musician

The song was officially released on 29 November. It gained 1-million views in a week.

Most of the time remixes will kill a song but with this one with Burna Boy I think God was on my side because it the remix took the song to another level. Master KG, Musician

Nomcebo Zikode says she did not think the song will come out the way it has. She wanted to do justice to the "amazing beat".

Everybody around the world is hearing my voice singing Jerusalema. Master KG is amazing in studio. And as a person, he is so kind and that makes it very easy for me to work with him. Nomcebo Zikode, Musician

Master KG also commented on the South African Music Awards criteria.

Listen below for the full interview...