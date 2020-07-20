Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec field hospital and Lenasia South hospital in Johannesburg today to assess their readiness for the virus.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the country, Gauteng is still the epicentre of the virus with 81,546 confirmed cases.
EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says Mkhize was impressed with both hospitals and applauded clinicians for being on top of their game.
“He says it appears in the next two months we’ve seen numbers rising at an unbelievable rate but he says the department is on top of their game.”Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
Mkhize said the private health sector will assist with high-care facilities should there be a need and that more beds will be availed as soon as the hospitals are full of patient admissions.
There will be more beds in the facility as soon as other hospitals are feeling the weight of the number of admissions.Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
Ntshidi says Mkhize admitted that in the next two months we will see numbers rising at an unbelievable rate but the Department of Health is on top of its game.
In terms of personnel, he says that we have a lot of volunteers, we’ve got people who are part-time but says the turnaround time of the essential staff must take 24 hours to employ.Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter
Mkhize says they will visit other provinces.
Listen below for the full interview...
