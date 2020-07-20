Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa Executive director Basil Manuel says it is not only teacher who are anxious about going to school, parents are also anxious. 20 July 2020 2:00 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
View all Business
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game

20 July 2020 7:45 PM
by
Tags:
Lenasia south clinic
Bandile Masuku
Nasrec
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
#Covid19

The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec field hospital and Lenasia South hospital in Johannesburg today to assess their readiness for the virus.

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the country, Gauteng is still the epicentre of the virus with 81,546 confirmed cases.

EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi says Mkhize was impressed with both hospitals and applauded clinicians for being on top of their game.

“He says it appears in the next two months we’ve seen numbers rising at an unbelievable rate but he says the department is on top of their game.”

Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter

Mkhize said the private health sector will assist with high-care facilities should there be a need and that more beds will be availed as soon as the hospitals are full of patient admissions.

There will be more beds in the facility as soon as other hospitals are feeling the weight of the number of admissions.

Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter

Ntshidi says Mkhize admitted that in the next two months we will see numbers rising at an unbelievable rate but the Department of Health is on top of its game.

In terms of personnel, he says that we have a lot of volunteers, we’ve got people who are part-time but says the turnaround time of the essential staff must take 24 hours to employ.

Edwin Ntshidi, EWN reporter

Mkhize says they will visit other provinces.

Listen below for the full interview...


20 July 2020 7:45 PM
by
Tags:
Lenasia south clinic
Bandile Masuku
Nasrec
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
#Covid19

Recommended

More from Politics

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180902mokonyanegif

Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation

20 July 2020 3:18 PM

The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa

20 July 2020 2:00 PM

Executive director Basil Manuel says it is not only teacher who are anxious about going to school, parents are also anxious.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200529 Thulas Nxesi

Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19

17 July 2020 5:40 PM

In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200223steenhuisenjpg

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

17 July 2020 7:56 AM

Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dovhani-mamphiswanajpg

PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid

16 July 2020 1:12 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200716-ec-cogta-mec-edjpg

The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC

16 July 2020 12:38 PM

Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190511sy-mamabolo-iec-resultsjpg

How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19

16 July 2020 8:05 AM

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie2gif

Motshekga to meet basic education stakeholders to seek clarity on schools

15 July 2020 1:57 PM

Pundits weigh in on the call by teacher union Sadtu to close schools until after the COVID-19 peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

Entertainment

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Over 1mn doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by Sept

20 July 2020 8:31 PM

Emotional Mokonyane says Agrizzi is ‘insensitive,’ has ‘ulterior motives’

20 July 2020 8:23 PM

COVID-19-positive Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital

20 July 2020 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA