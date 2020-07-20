England strikes back to level the series against West Indies

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
We question value of continuing with schooling like things are normal - Naptosa Executive director Basil Manuel says it is not only teacher who are anxious about going to school, parents are also anxious. 20 July 2020 2:00 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked. 19 July 2020 12:56 PM
View all Business
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
View all Africa
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies

20 July 2020 8:03 PM
The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emphatic win to level the series despite the Old Trafford weather not playing its part.

JOHANNESBURG - The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a while to come. Not only was it the continuation of live cricket, but it also saw the English fight back to level the series 1-1 despite the Old Trafford weather threatening to intervene.

Day one of the second Test saw West Indies captain Jason Holder, after winning the opening Test, choose to bowl – putting the English in to bat on a relatively even pitch at Old Trafford. But what followed for the rest of day one and nearly all of day two, was domination by the English batsmen.

After Dom Sibley made 120, vice-captain Ben Stokes made 176 and Joss Buttler made a quick 40 off 79 balls, Joe Root declared at 469/9; the only shining light from the visitors were the five wickets from Roston Chase.

Near the end of day two, the Windies were in to bat. England, backing their declaration, added to the pressure on the West Indies taking the wicket of John Campbell for a mere 12 runs. The Windies ended day two on 32/1 – trailing by 437 runs.

But then came the rain and it was not going anywhere. Despite the batting prowess shown by the English, despite the Windies losing a key-man in Campbell, Root and his side would never get the chance to capitalise. Day three was rained out.

Day four saw Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph build somewhat of a partnership – the latter going on to 75 important runs as the Windies avoided the follow on. Not many more runs were scored by the visitors before being bowled out for 287; Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes both took three wickets putting England in a strong position.

Opening with Buttler and Stokes, the English looked to make quick runs and give themselves enough time to bowl out the Windies. But it did not go as planned – before they knew it Buttler lost his wicket for no runs after just three balls. In came Zak Crawley, and out went Zak Crawley – for 11.

The leading pair, Root and Stokes, ended day four settling things down, slowly building the lead. Day five arrived with the world expecting a big day – and both sides did not disappoint.

It all started with Stokes and Root at the crease – Root eventually sacrificed his wicket trying to get Stokes on strike. Despite losing his own wicket, bringing in Olly Pope, the loss of Root saw Stokes gear up and make 75 runs off 57 balls. This allowed the English to declare – yet again – and send the Windies in to bat, chasing 311 runs.

It was no dream start for the visitors losing John Campbell, Brathwaite, Shai Hope and Roston Chase for only 37 runs – Broad took three of the first four wickets, with Woakes removing Brathwaite for 12. The onslaught settled, to an extent, with Sharmarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood scoring 100 runs before Stokes and Buttler teamed up to dismiss Blackwood for 55.

After Tea, Dowrich fell after just three balls bringing in captain Holder to hold the fort down. Holder and Brooks held on well but Sam Curran was having none of it. The left-arm medium-pacer came around the wicket and trapped Brooks at the crease – he walked off making 62.

Holder fought hard but ultimately was not good enough, falling for 35 to the bowling of Dom Bess. Joseph did not last much longer and after 66 overs the Windies were 192/9.

At drinks on day five, England needed just one wicket to keep the series alive. The West Indies had Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel at the crease – 198/9. Right after tea – Bess did it again. With a great catch from Olly Pope, the English removed Roach and levelled the series.

Bess finished with figures of 2 for 30 with the returning Stuart Broad taking 3 for 42 runs. Brooks top-scored for the Windies with a valiant 62 runs, with the invincible Stokes scored 176 and 75, taking one wicket in the first and two in the second innings.


This article first appeared on EWN : England strikes back to level the series against West Indies


