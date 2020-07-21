EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 373, 628 as of Monday 20 July.
One hundred and forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,173.
The daily infection rate has slowed down, with less than 10,000 new infections recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 373 628, the total number of deaths is 5173 and the total number of recoveries is 194 865. pic.twitter.com/kXpKagHsxn— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 20, 2020
#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 20 July. pic.twitter.com/7b9VRjr1G4— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 20, 2020
Fifty people passed away in hospitals in the Western Cape which is the largest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24-hour cycle.
The daily infection rate has declined significantly in that province, with only 154 new cases recorded.
Gauteng, the worst-hit province, has reported more than 3,000 new positive samples and 13 deaths in a single day.
KwaZulu-Natal's daily new infection rate is on the rise, with 2,300 new cases confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle.
The Eastern Cape remains a great concern to the health profession with 46 more people having died there after contracting the virus, while 2,000 more people have tested positive.
