EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:20
Legal implications of 'breaking oath of silence'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ulrich Roux
Today at 10:35
The root of the rot in the Eastern Cape
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Ongama Mtimka
Ongama Mtimka
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Employees rights when company enters financial hardships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Audrey Johnson
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Co-morbidities explained.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nicci Robertson
Today at 12:10
SA Agri Initiative: fight for wine sales in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)
Today at 12:15
ERIN BATES: Mokonyane 'sets the record straight' at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:27
- Legal Talk - Fraudulent relief claims spread rapidly around the world during COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Botes - Partner at Baker & Mckenzie
Today at 12:37
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sobantu Tilayi - Coo at South African Maritime Safety Authority
Sobantu Tilayi - Executive Head Of Operations at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home "ups" and liquor and job "downs"
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:45
Care Fund launched on Mandela Day to support under-resourced community health workers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simone Van Willingh - Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
View all Local
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa's cruel 'canned lion' industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
'Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom' The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
View all Business
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38 The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning. 20 July 2020 1:05 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM
by
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 373, 628 as of Monday 20 July.

One hundred and forty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,173.

RELATED: SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

The daily infection rate has slowed down, with less than 10,000 new infections recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

Fifty people passed away in hospitals in the Western Cape which is the largest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24-hour cycle.

The daily infection rate has declined significantly in that province, with only 154 new cases recorded.

Gauteng, the worst-hit province, has reported more than 3,000 new positive samples and 13 deaths in a single day.

KwaZulu-Natal's daily new infection rate is on the rise, with 2,300 new cases confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle.

The Eastern Cape remains a great concern to the health profession with 46 more people having died there after contracting the virus, while 2,000 more people have tested positive.


21 July 2020 7:53 AM
by
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

SGB federation in agreement that schools should remain open

20 July 2020 8:08 AM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to give clarity this week after unions called for the closure of schools.

Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

19 July 2020 9:18 PM

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries.

Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Maize field mealie farm farmer agriculture 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever

14 July 2020 2:23 PM

The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa.

Read More arrow_forward

Red wine white woman female funny reaction 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

13 July 2020 6:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council.

Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa3jpg

SA is likely to have clarity on COVID-19 vaccine by end of November - Prof Madhi

13 July 2020 3:52 PM

Wits University's professor shares his thoughts on the president's speech and when a virus vaccine can be expected

Read More arrow_forward

200713-ramaphosa-edjpg

Callers wonder why state can forbid congregating but allow 100% taxi load

13 July 2020 12:40 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reintroduced rules to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high'

13 July 2020 9:00 AM

Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read More arrow_forward

