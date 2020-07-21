[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause

The first coronavirus patient was welcomed with applause at a Western Cape field hospital by staff and social media is loving it.

Watch the video below:

[WATCH] Our Brackengate temporary hospital accepted the 1st patient today, making it the WC’s 3rd field hospital to open. The 1st patient was admitted to the 330 bed hospital this afternoon where he received a heartwarming welcome&round of applause from healthcare workers.🙏🏼🏥📢 pic.twitter.com/z7DG8Xa4dx — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 20, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: