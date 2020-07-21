[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause
WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause
The first coronavirus patient was welcomed with applause at a Western Cape field hospital by staff and social media is loving it.
Watch the video below:
[WATCH] Our Brackengate temporary hospital accepted the 1st patient today, making it the WC’s 3rd field hospital to open. The 1st patient was admitted to the 330 bed hospital this afternoon where he received a heartwarming welcome&round of applause from healthcare workers.🙏🏼🏥📢 pic.twitter.com/z7DG8Xa4dx— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 20, 2020
