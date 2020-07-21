[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park





Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park

Social media is talking after a woman was unharmed after she was charged by a bison at the Yellowstone National Park, the animal lost interest as she played dead.

Watch the video below:

'PLAY DEAD!' A woman in Yellowstone National Park was unharmed after a bison charged toward her as frightened onlookers urged her to lay still on the ground. https://t.co/n7TaSUWzuq pic.twitter.com/ufU2gL17GD — ABC News (@ABC) July 20, 2020

