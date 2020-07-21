[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:20
Legal implications of 'breaking oath of silence'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ulrich Roux
Today at 10:35
The root of the rot in the Eastern Cape
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Ongama Mtimka
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Employees rights when company enters financial hardships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Audrey Johnson
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Co-morbidities explained.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nicci Robertson
Today at 12:10
SA Agri Initiative: fight for wine sales in court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francois Rossouw - CEO at South African Agri Intiative (SAAI)
Today at 12:15
ERIN BATES: Mokonyane ‘sets the record straight’ at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Erin Bates - Reporter at Enca
Today at 12:27
- Legal Talk - Fraudulent relief claims spread rapidly around the world during COVID-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Botes - Partner at Baker & Mckenzie
Today at 12:37
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sobantu Tilayi - Coo at South African Maritime Safety Authority
Sobantu Tilayi - Executive Head Of Operations at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 12:40
Follow- up: Lockdown happiness: stay-at-home “ups” and liquor and job “downs”
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling
Today at 12:45
Care Fund launched on Mandela Day to support under-resourced community health workers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simone Van Willingh - Public-private Partnership Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Latest Local
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville. 20 July 2020 11:50 AM
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far. 20 July 2020 11:48 AM
'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew' Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units. 20 July 2020 11:47 AM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation The former minister told the Zondo commission that she believes where there is transgression, there must be accountability. 20 July 2020 3:18 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’ The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December. 19 July 2020 5:12 PM
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38 The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning. 20 July 2020 1:05 PM
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the... 20 July 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:08 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park

21 July 2020 9:09 AM
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park

Social media is talking after a woman was unharmed after she was charged by a bison at the Yellowstone National Park, the animal lost interest as she played dead.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


