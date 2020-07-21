I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi





Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday gave testimony at the Zondo Commission into State Capture where she accused former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi of belittling her family, culture and bereavements.

Agrizzi last year testified that Mokonyane had received R50,000 a month in cash and gifts which include meat and alcohol for family functions.

Clement Manyathela chats to Agrizzi to respond to Mokonyane's testimony.

My only agenda was to come and bring things to the state capture commission so that we could prevent a reoccurrence in the future and that is exactly what we did. Shakespeare in 'Hamlet' makes the statement: 'The lady doth protest too much.' We gave our statements, let us allow Judge Zondo to do his work. Angelo Agrizzi, Former chief operating officer - Bosasa

Agrizzi says he stands by his allegations as his testimony was factual.

She has met me on numerous occasions, in her house, there is no debate about that. We have had plenty of conversations. What would I have to gain to lie about her? I would be stupid if I was taking on a minister if I didn't believe in the facts that I had. Angelo Agrizzi, Former chief operating officer - Bosasa

