I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:52
High price of illegal cigarettes make quiting an option
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sam Filby, co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit
Today at 16:10
Road Accident Fund is battling the legal fraternity
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Collins Letsoalo, Acting CEO for RAF
Today at 16:45
Afriforum calls for UNISA lecturer to be dismissed over racist and sexist rant
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
Today at 16:53
Antarctica more widely impacted by humans than previously thought
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bernard Coetzee, PhD Lecturer, Conservation Ecology Global Change Institute
Today at 17:20
Deadline for government to oppose Maimane’s bid to shut schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Online Learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart. 21 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628 The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March. 21 July 2020 7:53 AM
Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later #UnResolved investigates the murder of the Cradock Four, focusing on Fort Calata and F W de Klerk's involvement. 21 July 2020 2:41 PM
I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi responds to the former minister Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony. 21 July 2020 11:03 AM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:08 AM
I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi

21 July 2020 11:03 AM
by
Tags:
State Capture
Nomvula Mokonyane
Angelo Agrizzi

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi responds to the former minister Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony.

Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday gave testimony at the Zondo Commission into State Capture where she accused former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi of belittling her family, culture and bereavements.

Agrizzi last year testified that Mokonyane had received R50,000 a month in cash and gifts which include meat and alcohol for family functions.

RELATED: Mokonyane says Agrizzi on a mission to damage her reputation

Clement Manyathela chats to Agrizzi to respond to Mokonyane's testimony.

My only agenda was to come and bring things to the state capture commission so that we could prevent a reoccurrence in the future and that is exactly what we did. Shakespeare in 'Hamlet' makes the statement: 'The lady doth protest too much.' We gave our statements, let us allow Judge Zondo to do his work.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former chief operating officer - Bosasa

Agrizzi says he stands by his allegations as his testimony was factual.

She has met me on numerous occasions, in her house, there is no debate about that. We have had plenty of conversations. What would I have to gain to lie about her? I would be stupid if I was taking on a minister if I didn't believe in the facts that I had.

Angelo Agrizzi, Former chief operating officer - Bosasa

Listen below to the full interview:


21 July 2020 11:03 AM
by
Tags:
State Capture
Nomvula Mokonyane
Angelo Agrizzi

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
