Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:52
High price of illegal cigarettes make quiting an option
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sam Filby, co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit
Today at 16:10
Road Accident Fund is battling the legal fraternity
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Collins Letsoalo, Acting CEO for RAF
Today at 16:45
Afriforum calls for UNISA lecturer to be dismissed over racist and sexist rant
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
Today at 16:53
Antarctica more widely impacted by humans than previously thought
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bernard Coetzee, PhD Lecturer, Conservation Ecology Global Change Institute
Today at 17:20
Deadline for government to oppose Maimane’s bid to shut schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Online Learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart. 21 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628 The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March. 21 July 2020 7:53 AM
View all Local
Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later #UnResolved investigates the murder of the Cradock Four, focusing on Fort Calata and F W de Klerk's involvement. 21 July 2020 2:41 PM
I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi responds to the former minister Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony. 21 July 2020 11:03 AM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja

21 July 2020 11:20 AM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Kaunda Ntunja
Jonathan Mokuena
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a battle with COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a battle with COVID-19.

Fellow broadcaster, and former Lions and Cheetahs flank, Jonathan Mokuena spoke to CapeTalk’s John Maytham on Monday afternoon, celebrating the impact that Ntunja had on rugby commentary:

“Kaunda just took things to a new level by bringing in his own spice to it, his own lingo, his own energy. And also taking it over to Phaka, the only Xhosa-speaking rugby show that SuperSport has got. And also just taking it to the next level.”

Mokuena said that Ntunja brought pride to South Africans.

“After last year’s World Cup, after that try by Mapimpi. And also just doing the opening of Siya Kolisi’s first captaincy. That, for me, was the epitome of what Kaunda was and what he stood for. You know those opportunities. And just bringing the nation together in his unique way.”

Mokuena and Ntunja also met on the playing field.

“I managed to play against him since junior days and I tell you what, he’s always been that guy who wanted to be the best in whatever he does. And fortunately, I had the privilege of becoming his friend and he will sadly be missed.

“He called himself the black Bob Skinstad – because those days Bob Skinstad was hot on everyone’s tongue. And he (Kaunda) believed he could be either the next Bob or even be better than Bob Skinstad. Yeah, Kaunda was a really special person,” Mokuena said.

He added that Ntunja had many special moments, but commentating on Siya Kolisi's first game as Bok captain, was certainly memorable. “Definitely when Siya Kolisi was announced as captain. And he had to run out… where Kaunda actually did the opening. And I tell you what, for him, the fact that he didn’t play for the Springboks, for him that was like close to becoming or being a part of the captain – as a captain for the Springboks.”

Ntunja was the first black captain of SA Schools in 2000 and went on to win the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs in 2005. His revered commentary of Makazolo Mapimpi’s try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final went viral when he exclaimed, “Liqashu, YiBubbly, Shampompo, Shampizi,” emulating the popping of champagne bottles as the Springboks lifted their third Webb Ellis Cup.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja


21 July 2020 11:20 AM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Kaunda Ntunja
Jonathan Mokuena
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Sport

baboojpg

OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling

21 July 2020 2:45 PM

The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin bowling in the 1960s and 1970s was considerable and unforgettable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720-kaunda-ntunja-edjpg

Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators

21 July 2020 1:55 PM

Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pope2jpg

England strikes back to level the series against West Indies

20 July 2020 8:03 PM

The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emphatic win to level the series despite the Old Trafford weather not playing its part.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720-kaunda-ntunja-edjpg

Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

20 July 2020 1:05 PM

The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AlviroPetersen.jpg

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 11:08 AM

Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisijpg

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

757792-makhaya-ntini.jpg

Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team

17 July 2020 1:27 PM

Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200217-faf-du-plessisjpg

Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance

17 July 2020 10:53 AM

Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammate Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180124rabadajpg

Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match

16 July 2020 9:03 AM

The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup taking place on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180117-proteas-ngidijpg

CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi

16 July 2020 9:01 AM

Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discrimination in the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back?

Business

I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi

Politics

Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators

Sport

Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later

Politics

EWN Highlights

2 KZN govt departments rack up R29mn in irregular expenditure

21 July 2020 3:50 PM

‘I am not a racist chauvinist’: Agrizzi hits back at Mokonyane

21 July 2020 3:28 PM

KZN community threatens mob justice over serial killer fears

21 July 2020 2:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA