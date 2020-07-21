'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea
An elderly woman from Winterveldt will soon have a new home after her public appeal for assistance on the Aubrey Masango Show.
Gogo Sibongile called into the show last week saying her mud house is falling apart.
Many 702 listeners rallied to offer their help.
Amongst those listeners was Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu who called into the show with a commitment to build Gogo Sibongile a house, as well as Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner who has offered food donations for 12 months.
Gogo Sibongile says the minister has sent officials to her home and the building will begin soon.
They have already put the foundation outside here, they are waiting for it to dry and maybe on Wednesday they will come and start building. I am very thankful.Gogo Sibongile
Department of Human Settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they have identified a number of families from Winterveldt who are in need.
In WinterveldT we do have people we have identified as indigent families and gogo falls into that category.McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Department of human settlements, water and sanitation
Our team is going to go back on Wednesday just to check on the progress. Our intention is to make sure that the house, as well as another house which belongs to another indigent family, that these are finished by the end of July.McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Department of human settlements, water and sanitation
Click on the link below to hear the full story....
