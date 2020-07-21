Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators





South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja who passed away on Monday has been hailed one of the commentators that impacted the lives of many.

Ntunja passed away suddenly at the age of 38.

Born in East London, raised in Kings Williams Town, he picked up rugby at 10-years-old as a Dale junior prop and became the first black African SA Schools captain and a Currie Cup winner.

He will truly be remembered for his lyrical rhythm as a ground-breaking SuperSport commentator.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso who has written an obituary to Ntunja.

He was a great person and a great rugby person. I would like to pass my condolences to his family as they are hurting a lot more than we are. They have lost a great ambassador of the family who never dragged their family name. Sbu Mjikeliso, Sports writer

He says the way Ntunja took to rugby commentary was unlike anything that people had seen.

Seeing Kaunda Ntunja become the voice of rugby at a big institution like SuperSport gave a lot of people opportunities to do the same. Sbu Mjikeliso, Sports writer

