Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators
South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja who passed away on Monday has been hailed one of the commentators that impacted the lives of many.
Ntunja passed away suddenly at the age of 38.
Born in East London, raised in Kings Williams Town, he picked up rugby at 10-years-old as a Dale junior prop and became the first black African SA Schools captain and a Currie Cup winner.
He will truly be remembered for his lyrical rhythm as a ground-breaking SuperSport commentator.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso who has written an obituary to Ntunja.
He was a great person and a great rugby person. I would like to pass my condolences to his family as they are hurting a lot more than we are. They have lost a great ambassador of the family who never dragged their family name.Sbu Mjikeliso, Sports writer
He says the way Ntunja took to rugby commentary was unlike anything that people had seen.
Seeing Kaunda Ntunja become the voice of rugby at a big institution like SuperSport gave a lot of people opportunities to do the same.Sbu Mjikeliso, Sports writer
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Sport
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling
The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin bowling in the 1960s and 1970s was considerable and unforgettable.Read More
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja
Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a battle with COVID-19.Read More
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies
The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emphatic win to level the series despite the Old Trafford weather not playing its part.Read More
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38
The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.Read More
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players
Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team
Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.Read More
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance
Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammate Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match
The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup taking place on Saturday.Read More
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi
Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discrimination in the sport.Read More