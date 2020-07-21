Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:52
High price of illegal cigarettes make quiting an option
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sam Filby, co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit
Today at 16:10
Road Accident Fund is battling the legal fraternity
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Collins Letsoalo, Acting CEO for RAF
Today at 16:45
Afriforum calls for UNISA lecturer to be dismissed over racist and sexist rant
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
Today at 16:53
Antarctica more widely impacted by humans than previously thought
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bernard Coetzee, PhD Lecturer, Conservation Ecology Global Change Institute
Today at 17:20
Deadline for government to oppose Maimane’s bid to shut schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Online Learning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clare Searle - Deputy Head of Academics and Innovation at Somerset College
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart. 21 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628 The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March. 21 July 2020 7:53 AM
View all Local
Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later #UnResolved investigates the murder of the Cradock Four, focusing on Fort Calata and F W de Klerk's involvement. 21 July 2020 2:41 PM
I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi responds to the former minister Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony. 21 July 2020 11:03 AM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emph... 20 July 2020 8:03 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study

21 July 2020 2:31 PM
by
Tags:
Happiness
happiness index
South Africa Happiness Index

Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling.

South Africa's happiness index has revealed that the reimposed ban on alcohol sales, the ban on tobacco sales and fear of job losses have had an adverse effect on happiness.

The index acts as a kind of barometer as to how South Africans are feeling at any given time.

University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling who is one of the individuals to carry out the research which is partly based on tweets.

On a scale of 0 to 10, on average South Africans have happiness of 6.32 but at the moment we are below that obviously due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. The ban on alcohol and tobacco severely affects our happiness negatively, in all our models we find that very negative effect.

Professor Talita Greyling, Well-being economist - UJ

Click on the link below to hear more.....


21 July 2020 2:31 PM
by
Tags:
Happiness
happiness index
South Africa Happiness Index

Recommended

More from Local

200122doorgif

'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea

21 July 2020 12:07 PM

Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720-kaunda-ntunja-edjpg

Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

20 July 2020 1:05 PM

The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200406policegif

Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto

20 July 2020 11:50 AM

On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

20 July 2020 11:48 AM

Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jobs.jpg

'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?'

20 July 2020 11:38 AM

Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AlviroPetersen.jpg

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 11:08 AM

Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mokonyane2

WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

20 July 2020 10:07 AM

Former ANC MP Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to testify before the state capture commission on today where she is set to respond to allegations against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who said that she had received cash payments and that the company paid for upgrades at her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark

19 July 2020 9:18 PM

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back?

Business

I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi

Politics

Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators

Sport

Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later

Politics

EWN Highlights

2 KZN govt departments rack up R29mn in irregular expenditure

21 July 2020 3:50 PM

‘I am not a racist chauvinist’: Agrizzi hits back at Mokonyane

21 July 2020 3:28 PM

KZN community threatens mob justice over serial killer fears

21 July 2020 2:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA