Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study





South Africa's happiness index has revealed that the reimposed ban on alcohol sales, the ban on tobacco sales and fear of job losses have had an adverse effect on happiness.

The index acts as a kind of barometer as to how South Africans are feeling at any given time.

University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling who is one of the individuals to carry out the research which is partly based on tweets.

On a scale of 0 to 10, on average South Africans have happiness of 6.32 but at the moment we are below that obviously due to COVID-19 and the lockdown. The ban on alcohol and tobacco severely affects our happiness negatively, in all our models we find that very negative effect. Professor Talita Greyling, Well-being economist - UJ

