Ingonyama Trust: 'You can't charge rates without having evaluated the land'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: The Power of Vulnerability
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bongile Mkhumbeni - Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Man Kind Project South Africa Member
Brian Blem - Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files. 21 July 2020 5:52 PM
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart. 21 July 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN. 21 July 2020 5:25 PM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles? The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Ingonyama Trust: 'You can't charge rates without having evaluated the land'

21 July 2020 4:20 PM
by
Tags:
Land
Ingonyama Trust
manucipalities

UKZN academic and political analyst Lukhona Mnguni shares his insights on the complexities surrounding the trust and its land.

It has emerged that the Ingonyama Trust - of whom Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is the sole trustee - owes 23 municipalities about R302-million in outstanding rates.

According to Eyewitness News, trust chairperson Judge Jerome Ngwenya revealed this on Monday in a virtual meeting facilitated by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal.

UKZN academic and political analyst Lukhona Mnguni sat in that meeting. He joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share his insights and detail the complexities surrounding the trust and its land.

You have a problem with the land under the Ingonyama Trust Board in this sense - when it was envisaged it wasn't necessarily part of the eThekwini municipality. This was subject of a Constitutional Court judgment in 2013 in actual fact wherein the municipality was now taking the Ingonyama Trust - a court case that started in 2009 and they wanted them to start paying those rates but one of the things that was key in that debate was: 'What piece of legislation do you use?'

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

The big question is whether the Ingonyama Trust-held land is rateable and the court found that in terms of the legislation that was there before the municipalities, that legislation exempted the Ingonyama Trust land to be rateable. This is what has created the complexities and eventually, now, that is why that money is so big because the municipality wants to rate that land dating back to 1996 and that is the subject of dispute.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

However, even within the new legal dispensation, the problem is: 'How do you rate land that you have not evaluated?' Because while that Ingonyama Trust land is within the jurisdiction in terms of the boundaries of the municipality, it is not in the books of the municipality. It is not evaluated, which then means that you cannot rate it.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

But the Ingonyama Trust Act itself provides for the possibility - in consultation. [It] can classify parts of the land as a township ... [but] once you do that, that land can then vest into the municipality.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

The problem is there is no framework that has been built on how to classify certain parcels of land that are under the Ingonyama Trust within the jurisdiction of municipalities and then hand those parcels of land over to municipalities so that they can survey, evaluate them and revalue and then they can be able to pay rates but you can't effectively charge rates without having evaluated the land itself.

Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

Click on the link below to hear more....


21 July 2020 4:20 PM
by
Tags:
Land
Ingonyama Trust
manucipalities

Recommended

Trending

Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back?

Business

Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later

Politics

I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi

Politics

EWN Highlights

Manufacturing will help SA rebuild post COVID-19, says Motlanthe

21 July 2020 8:45 PM

Double life sentence for rapist Amor Van Greunen

21 July 2020 8:36 PM

Diabetes, hypertension the common comorbidities among COVID-19 deaths in WC

21 July 2020 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA