Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade

21 July 2020 4:56 PM
by
Tags:
World choir games
Mzansi Youth Choir

The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month.

The Soweto-based Mzansi Youth Choir has bagged an international accolade from Interkultur.

The choir won an award under the category “Choirs with Accompaniment” with their video submission A Million Dreams in the Virtual Choir Games held this month.

A total of 128 videos from 44 countries was received in two categories: Choirs A Capella and Choirs with Accompaniment.

Joanne Joseph spoke to the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele on the Afternoon Drive.

I think what impressed the judges is the musicianship, the quality of our performance and the commitment of our singers.

Sidumo Nyamazele, Musical director - Mzansi Youth Choir

21 July 2020 4:56 PM
by
Tags:
World choir games
Mzansi Youth Choir

