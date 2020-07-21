Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade





The Soweto-based Mzansi Youth Choir has bagged an international accolade from Interkultur.

The choir won an award under the category “Choirs with Accompaniment” with their video submission A Million Dreams in the Virtual Choir Games held this month.

A total of 128 videos from 44 countries was received in two categories: Choirs A Capella and Choirs with Accompaniment.

Joanne Joseph spoke to the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele on the Afternoon Drive.