Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade
The Soweto-based Mzansi Youth Choir has bagged an international accolade from Interkultur.
The choir won an award under the category “Choirs with Accompaniment” with their video submission A Million Dreams in the Virtual Choir Games held this month.
A total of 128 videos from 44 countries was received in two categories: Choirs A Capella and Choirs with Accompaniment.
Joanne Joseph spoke to the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele on the Afternoon Drive.
I think what impressed the judges is the musicianship, the quality of our performance and the commitment of our singers.Sidumo Nyamazele, Musical director - Mzansi Youth Choir
