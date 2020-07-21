New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: The Power of Vulnerability
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bongile Mkhumbeni - Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Man Kind Project South Africa Member
Brian Blem - Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files. 21 July 2020 5:52 PM
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart. 21 July 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN. 21 July 2020 5:25 PM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee

21 July 2020 7:42 PM
by
Tags:
Smoking
The Money Show
Yusuf Abramjee
Bruce Whitfield
cigarettes
illicit cigarettes
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
Fita
Tobacco Ban
level 3 lockdown

A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.

The government's ongoing lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco and tobacco products has resulted in growing opposition from smokers, the tobacco industry and lobby groups.

Now a new online study conducted by experts based at the University of Cape Town (UCT) indicates that more people are sharing cigarettes than before the lockdown, as the prices of illegal smokes skyrocket.

RELATED: More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds

According to the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (Reep), the percentage of smokers buying cigarettes during lockdown has also increased since its first online survey, published in May.

That figure now stands at 93% - up from the 91% reported in the first study (conducted between 29 April and 11 May).

RELATED: 'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

And as illicit traders cash in, government is losing billions in revenue.

RELATED: Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period

Bruce Whitfield interviews anti-crime activist and Tax Justice SA founder Yusuf Abramjee.

I don't think the government realises that the longer it [the ban] is going to continue the longer these criminals are going to become richer, and interestingly in this report by UCT, the Fita brands are coming top of the list!

Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa

The government instituted the ban to support public health during the Covid-19 pandemic, but its reasoning has been destroyed by the report says Abramjee.

According to the findings, most smokers who've quit during lockdown did so not because of health reasons or wanting to obey government regulations, but because of the inflated prices of cigarettes.

This research... in this 67-page report is very clear: They're calling for the ban to be lifted. They're saying that according to the research five times the number of smokers are now regularly sharing cigarettes as you mentioned than before the ban - a serious health risk with Covid-19. It could be deadly!

Yusuf Abramjee, Founder - Tax Justice South Africa

The researches argue that instead of imposing a sales ban to stop people from smoking cigarettes, the government would have been able to achieve a similar outcome by substantially increasing the excise tax.

You can access the full study here.

Listen to the interview with Abramjee in the audio below:


21 July 2020 7:42 PM
by
Tags:
Smoking
The Money Show
Yusuf Abramjee
Bruce Whitfield
cigarettes
illicit cigarettes
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
Fita
Tobacco Ban
level 3 lockdown

Recommended

More from Business

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles?

21 July 2020 8:48 PM

The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

81a3255d-f359-4d9d-99ef-4b30a09cca2e.jpg

DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA

21 July 2020 6:48 PM

The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back?

21 July 2020 8:23 AM

Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile says the economy was in trouble before the virus and it just exacerbated those problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lion

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

20 July 2020 7:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

20 July 2020 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crowd1jpg

Ponzi schemes on the rise during economic downturn

20 July 2020 5:05 PM

Direct Selling Association of SA's Imtiaz Ebrahim says it's difficult to claim from a company that is not registered here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190408 PRAVIN GORDHAN 4

‘Govt considering independent SAA board, like Telkom’

19 July 2020 5:12 PM

The ailing airline has been in a form of bankruptcy protection since December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200629-taxijpg

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

19 July 2020 12:56 PM

The association has hit out at labour federation Cosatu, which indicated it may go on strike if the decision is not relooked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles?

21 July 2020 8:48 PM

The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lion

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

20 July 2020 7:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

20 July 2020 6:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisijpg

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

17 July 2020 1:56 PM

The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180117-proteas-ngidijpg

ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket

15 July 2020 3:52 PM

Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black players, writes Adrian Ephraim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gold bars 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

14 July 2020 7:28 PM

Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Day trader investor stocks shares equities trading 123rf 123rfbusiness

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA

It’s official! We're getting a brand-new, taxpayer funded (R16 billion) airline

14 July 2020 6:26 PM

SAA is dead! Long live SAA? Arabile Gumede interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back?

Business

Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later

Politics

I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi

Politics

EWN Highlights

Manufacturing will help SA rebuild post COVID-19, says Motlanthe

21 July 2020 8:45 PM

Double life sentence for rapist Amor Van Greunen

21 July 2020 8:36 PM

Diabetes, hypertension the common comorbidities among COVID-19 deaths in WC

21 July 2020 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA