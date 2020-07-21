Streaming issues? Report here
There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala

21 July 2020 5:25 PM
by
Tags:
Sihle Zikalala
alleged corruption
KZN Premier Zikalala
COVID-19

It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala addressed the media earlier today on alleged corrupt activities in the provincial departments of education and social development during the COVID-19 lockdown.

It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets.

EWN reporter Nkhosikhona Duma says Zikalala found that more than R13 million in the department of education and R16.8 million in the department of social department was spent irregularly by senior officials in in relation to the Disaster Management Act.

Zikalala pointed a very deep picture of officials colluding with service providers in the purchasing of items such as PPEs as well as blankets.

Nkhosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Related: SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption

Duma says that the presentation seemed to focus more on the findings of the actual report and that he will now follow the steps that have been recommended by the report. He also mentioned that the Zikalala will now intervene in the disciplining of all the implicated officials.

He says what will happen now is actual action, 'consequence management' is the word he used and there will not compromise, people will be suspended

Nkhosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Duma says Zikalala says there is still enough personal protective equipment for all schools in the province and with regard to the blankets that were supplied, they actually did not need some of the specifications that were noted necessary, hence the loss of the millions of rands.

Listen below for the full interview...


