Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files with victims’ claims.
The RAF says it decided against renewing its contracts with the 85 law firms which are supposed to handle victims' claims on its behalf.
According to Business Insider, the fund will now handle claims in-house.
Joanne Joseph spoke to RAF acting CEO Collins Letsoalo to find out more.
They simply refuse to hand them over.Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund
Our initial intention was to ensure that matters that were from June to December this year would have been handed by mid-March, in which case we would have settled those matters directly as the Road Accident Fund and saved ourselves legal costs.Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund
The problem is that where we sit, we can't settle these matters and in the main, the claimants are the ones that are suffering.Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund
