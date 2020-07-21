Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: The Power of Vulnerability
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bongile Mkhumbeni - Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Man Kind Project South Africa Member
Brian Blem - Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart. 21 July 2020 12:07 PM
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala It's alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN. 21 July 2020 5:25 PM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa's cruel 'canned lion' industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Local
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims' claims - Road Accident Fund

21 July 2020 5:52 PM
by
Road Accident Fund

The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files with victims’ claims.

The RAF says it decided against renewing its contracts with the 85 law firms which are supposed to handle victims' claims on its behalf.

According to Business Insider, the fund will now handle claims in-house.

Joanne Joseph spoke to RAF acting CEO Collins Letsoalo to find out more.

They simply refuse to hand them over.

Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund

Our initial intention was to ensure that matters that were from June to December this year would have been handed by mid-March, in which case we would have settled those matters directly as the Road Accident Fund and saved ourselves legal costs.

Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund

The problem is that where we sit, we can't settle these matters and in the main, the claimants are the ones that are suffering.

Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund

Click on the link below to hear the full story...


More from Local

Emotions emoticons emojis sad happy angry scared

Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study

21 July 2020 2:31 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling.

200122doorgif

'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea

21 July 2020 12:07 PM

Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628

21 July 2020 7:53 AM

The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.

200720-kaunda-ntunja-edjpg

Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

20 July 2020 1:05 PM

The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

200406policegif

Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto

20 July 2020 11:50 AM

On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville.

Western Cape officers confiscate alcohol during lockdown

Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

20 July 2020 11:48 AM

Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far.

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

'There is a drop from 100 assaults a week to 36 to due to alcohol ban, curfew'

20 July 2020 11:47 AM

Pundits on the Clement Manyathela Show discuss the effects of the liquor ban on hospital emergency units.

jobs.jpg

'Is it going to be retrenchment because I am pushed into a corner?'

20 July 2020 11:38 AM

Clement Manyathela opened the line by encouraging those who have lost their jobs and wishing them the best of luck.

AlviroPetersen.jpg

Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players

20 July 2020 11:08 AM

Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.

Mokonyane2

WATCH LIVE: Nomvula Mokonyane makes first appearance at Zondo Inquiry

20 July 2020 10:07 AM

Former ANC MP Nomvula Mokonyane is expected to testify before the state capture commission on today where she is set to respond to allegations against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who said that she had received cash payments and that the company paid for upgrades at her home.

