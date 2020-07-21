Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: The Power of Vulnerability
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bongile Mkhumbeni - Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Man Kind Project South Africa Member
Brian Blem - Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA

21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
SAA
Tito Mboweni
SAA bailout
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SAA business rescue
Geordin Hill-Lewis
BRP

The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?

Tax payers won't be footing the bill to implement the measures outlined in the business rescue plan (BRP) for South African Airways (SAA), for now at least.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says he has not authorised the use of money from the National Revenue Fund to carry out the rescue of the floundering national airline.

So, where will the money come from?

RELATED: SAA business rescue plan approved, new airline to launch at cost of billions

Mboweni's statement is contained in an affidavit filed in response to an urgent court application the Democratic Alliance (DA) had planned to bring on Tuesday to prevent the bailout from happening "secretly, behind the scenes".

The minister mentions a number of options to "mobilise" funding, as DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis explains.

Our immediate objective of preventing a secret bailout was achieved. However, to say the public won't be paying, I'm afraid that doesn't mean the public won't be paying. There are still a number of bailout mechanisms or avenues open to the minister.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of Finance

In this respect he says, the DA will remain vigilant.

The minister could bring a new bill to Parliament... like they did last year for Eskom... They could wait until the October Budget, though I don't think SAA can wait that long and then what I call a bailout by stealth - they could get some banks or financial institutions like the IDC or even maybe the PIC... to loan SAA money and then give them a state guarantee for those loans.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of Finance

We know that SAA is extremely unlikely to ever repay those loans and so the lender will call on the guarantee at some point in the near future and so that then only delays the bailout to a later date, using the banks as a conduit.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of Finance

Listen to Bruce Whitfield's interview with Hill-Lewis below:


