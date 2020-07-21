Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Man Torque: The Power of Vulnerability
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bongile Mkhumbeni - Entrepreneur, Business and life coach, Business Consultant and Man Kind Project South Africa Member
Brian Blem - Counselling Psychologist at Lighthouse Therapy Centre in Dainfern
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files. 21 July 2020 5:52 PM
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling. 21 July 2020 2:31 PM
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart. 21 July 2020 12:07 PM
View all Local
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN. 21 July 2020 5:25 PM
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus. 20 July 2020 7:45 PM
View all Politics
Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles? The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song. 20 July 2020 6:24 PM
Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'. 20 July 2020 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2020 9:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
SA recoveries reach 191,059 as COVID-19 death toll breaches 5,000 mark The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.741,747. Gauteng has 58,512 recoveries. 19 July 2020 9:18 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban'

21 July 2020 6:48 PM
by
Tags:
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Fita
Tobacco Ban
Cigarrettes

A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown.

The Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products conducted a survey that showed the behavioural patterns of smokers during lockdown as the tobacco ban now enters the fifth month under COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Co-researcher for the survey based at UCT's Research Unit Sam Filby says they dealt with 23,361 individuals in the sample and found that most people quit smoking due to the expensive prices of black market cigarettes.

What we found is that roughly 27% of people in our sample tried to quit smoking but only 9% were successful.

Sam Filby, Co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit

RELATED: Judgment reserved in Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco case

She says there should be a concern from the government as more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown and that a vast majority of people indicated that they would not be going back to smoking after the ban.

I think 79% indicated that they intend to stay quit but while 21% said they will resume smoking of after the ban.

Sam Filby, Co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit

Listen below for the full interview...


21 July 2020 6:48 PM
by
Tags:
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Fita
Tobacco Ban
Cigarrettes

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles?

21 July 2020 8:48 PM

The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lion

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

20 July 2020 7:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

20 July 2020 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

master-kgjpg

Master KG's song Jerusalema is taking the world by storm

20 July 2020 6:24 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to award-winning Master KG (real name Khaogelo Moagi) and Nomcebo Zikode about the making of the song.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200718elizegif

Paying tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood

20 July 2020 4:07 PM

Moonyeenn 'was such a powerhouse and shaped many careers' and Elize 'inspired professionalism wherever she went'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200720-kaunda-ntunja-edjpg

Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

20 July 2020 1:05 PM

The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

'We have to create order out of chaos'

15 July 2020 2:38 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made in South Africa John Kani Proudly South African YouTube screengrab

[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad

14 July 2020 7:59 PM

It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Day trader investor stocks shares equities trading 123rf 123rfbusiness

'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'

14 July 2020 7:03 PM

What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back?

Business

Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later

Politics

I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi

Politics

EWN Highlights

Manufacturing will help SA rebuild post COVID-19, says Motlanthe

21 July 2020 8:45 PM

Double life sentence for rapist Amor Van Greunen

21 July 2020 8:36 PM

Diabetes, hypertension the common comorbidities among COVID-19 deaths in WC

21 July 2020 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA