Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban'





The Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products conducted a survey that showed the behavioural patterns of smokers during lockdown as the tobacco ban now enters the fifth month under COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Co-researcher for the survey based at UCT's Research Unit Sam Filby says they dealt with 23,361 individuals in the sample and found that most people quit smoking due to the expensive prices of black market cigarettes.

What we found is that roughly 27% of people in our sample tried to quit smoking but only 9% were successful. Sam Filby, Co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit

She says there should be a concern from the government as more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown and that a vast majority of people indicated that they would not be going back to smoking after the ban.

I think 79% indicated that they intend to stay quit but while 21% said they will resume smoking of after the ban. Sam Filby, Co-researcher for the survey base at UCT's Research Unit

