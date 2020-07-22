Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations
The gym and fitness industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown regulations and the sector remains closed under lockdown Level 3.
Two of the country's gym brands Planet Fitness and Virgin Active says they are ready to reopen while adhering to strict health protocols.
RELATED: Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Bongani Bingwa chats to Planet Fitness chief executive officer Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka to give more insight on the matter.
The bottom line is that people want to come back to gym and people are flocking back to gyms all over the world.Manny Rivera, CEO - Planet Fitness
The protocols that we are putting in place are based on the best practices around the world. The reality is that people want to come back to the gym and build up their immunity system.Manny Rivera, CEO - Planet Fitness
Kubheka says most businesses are going through a tough time.
Virgin Active has decided to embark on a temporary lay-offs of the staff where we have honoured to pay them 25% of their salaries while the business is not operating.Tsholo Kubheka, Commercial director - Virgin Active
Listen below to the full conversation:
