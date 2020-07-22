ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95
The last remaining Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni has passed away at the age of 95, the presidency has confirmed.
Mlangeni spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.
RELATED: Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: A cadre at the centre of a revolution
The Struggle veteran was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on 14 July, following an abdominal complaint.
PRESIDENT SADDENED BY PASSING OF STRUGGLE HERO ANDREW MEKETE MLANGENI— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 22, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa has learnt with deep sadness of the passing away overnight of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe Andrew Mekete Mlangeni.
#RIPAndrewMlangeni pic.twitter.com/mGKgjSSuQF
The President participated in Bab’ Mlangeni’s birthday’s celebration last month in the company of, among other notable guests, President Thabo Mbeki, President Kgalema Motlanthe and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 22, 2020
Bab’ Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe – the highest honour by ANC for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 – & received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 22, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa has expressed his warmest wishes for a full recovery to good health to Rivonia Trialist, Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 22, 2020
The Struggle veteran was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on 14 July, following an abdominal complaint. https://t.co/UoCffWIgPJ
