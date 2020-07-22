



People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral

Social media is talking after a thread adding the words 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes went viral.

Check the threads below to see what we are talking about:

Let's have a bit of fun. I'll start:



"I now know why you cry. But it's something I can never do... due to the pandemic" pic.twitter.com/EqJHmt9Moj — Jordan Bestwick (@JordanBestwick1) July 17, 2020

“And you never will. But I’ve got a job to do. Where I’m going, you can’t follow... due to the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/9S3w8QvMl0 — Daniel (@bridgebyapool) July 17, 2020

