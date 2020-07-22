People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral
Social media is talking after a thread adding the words 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes went viral.
Check the threads below to see what we are talking about:
Let's have a bit of fun. I'll start:— Jordan Bestwick (@JordanBestwick1) July 17, 2020
"I now know why you cry. But it's something I can never do... due to the pandemic" pic.twitter.com/EqJHmt9Moj
“And you never will. But I’ve got a job to do. Where I’m going, you can’t follow... due to the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/9S3w8QvMl0— Daniel (@bridgebyapool) July 17, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
