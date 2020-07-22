[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car

Social media is talking after a woman shouted a man whose car stopped next to hers for not practicing social distancing.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: