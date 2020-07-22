[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Has Magistrate Kholeka Bodlani been suspended?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
John Jeffery
Today at 10:30
The politics of government communications
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Peter Bruce
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Today at 11:05
Listeners' Choice: Mental Health as a co-morbidity to COVID19
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zamo Mbele - Clinical Psychologist & Board Member at The South African Depression and Anxiety Support Group
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- Uninvited house guests
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:15
AHMED KATHRADA FOUNDATION: We remember Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Neeshan Balton
Today at 12:27
Scooter tender: Investigation launched into R10m contract for Eastern Cape initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 12:37
KHAYELITSHA DEVELOPMENT FORUM: Dial-A-Ride vehicle stoned in township
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 12:40
RASA: #jobssavelives - we will enforce the biggest restaurant protest ever today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:45
Foreign investment in SA restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chilles Blanc - Co-founder at The Esus-Group
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: POPI
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations Planet Fitness CEO Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka say people want to go back to gym. 22 July 2020 8:20 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries. 21 July 2020 10:41 PM
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files. 21 July 2020 5:52 PM
View all Local
ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95 The presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist. 22 July 2020 8:38 AM
'Sars to have contracting revenue base for foreseeable future' Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter reflects on revenue collection and the new auto assessment system. 22 July 2020 7:38 AM
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back? Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile says the economy was in trouble before the virus and it just exacerbated those problems. 21 July 2020 8:23 AM
View all Business
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries. 21 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car

22 July 2020 9:05 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car

Social media is talking after a woman shouted a man whose car stopped next to hers for not practicing social distancing.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


22 July 2020 9:05 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-07-22-at-85313-ampng

People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral

22 July 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mzansi-youth-choir-on-stage-before-lockdown-periodjpg

Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade

21 July 2020 4:56 PM

The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man who lost weight to ride rollercoaster

[WATCH] Man loses 86 Kg in 10 months so he can ride favourite roller coaster

21 July 2020 9:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman chased by bison

[WATCH] Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park

21 July 2020 9:09 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC field hostpital

[WATCH] WC field hospital staff welcomes first COVID-19 patient with applause

21 July 2020 9:08 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-20-at-84209-ampng

[WATCH] MasterKG's #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has everyone dancing and goes viral

20 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-07-20-at-82103-ampng

[WATCH] Woman captures encounter with black bear by taking selfie with it

20 July 2020 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

just-jinjr-and-jhb-kzn-orchestrajpg

[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day

17 July 2020 6:19 PM

The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ndumiso-and-tumijpg

'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition

17 July 2020 5:59 PM

The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

davidphillipsjpg

Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips

17 July 2020 5:32 PM

The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95

Politics

'Sars to have contracting revenue base for foreseeable future'

Politics

Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

NW top cop condemns murder of Vryburg teacher, promises to arrest suspect

22 July 2020 9:42 AM

Andrew Mlangeni: Freedom fighter & family man

22 July 2020 9:23 AM

Kiswetter: COVID-19 to have long-term knock-on effect on tax collection

22 July 2020 8:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA