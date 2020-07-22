My father listened to and respected other human beings - Andrew Mlangeni's son

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Afrikaner affirmative action and Broad Based Economic Empowerment
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Jantjie Xaba lecturer in the department of sociology and social anthropology at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:16
Tribute to Andrew Mlangeni
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Albie Sachs - Activist and Former Constitutional Court Judge at ...
Today at 15:20
Tribute to Andrew Mlangeni
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgalema Motlanthe - Deputy President at ...
Today at 15:52
Job Mokgoro completes 14days isolation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
Today at 16:10
Restaurant owners speak out on protest
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
Retail behavior survey
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pierre Brewer, Managing Director of Netstar
Today at 17:11
State of the Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 17:20
‘Duma says’ – an educational book series geared for children from underprivileged backgrounds
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr William Mapham - Founder and CEO at Vula
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Spike in price of pineapples since reinstatement of alcohol sale ban Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the spike may be attributed to the production of home-brewed pineapple beer. 22 July 2020 1:54 PM
KZN female magistrate suspended for handing out lenient sentences to rapists Kholeka Bodlani has made headlines in recent months over her handling of rape cases. 22 July 2020 11:34 AM
Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations Planet Fitness CEO Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka say people want to go back to gym. 22 July 2020 8:20 AM
View all Local
'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights' Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green pay tribute to the late struggle icon. 22 July 2020 1:00 PM
ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95 The Presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia trialist. 22 July 2020 8:38 AM
'Sars to have contracting revenue base for foreseeable future' Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter reflects on revenue collection and the new auto assessment system. 22 July 2020 7:38 AM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from? 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Business
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries. 21 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

My father listened to and respected other human beings - Andrew Mlangeni's son

22 July 2020 10:47 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Ahmed Kathrada
ANC stalwarts
Andrew Mlangeni dies
Sello Mlangeni
Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe

Sello Mlangeni pays tribute to his father, South African struggle icon and the last remaining Rivonia trialist.

Andrew Mekete Mlangeni, South African struggle icon and the last remaining Rivonia Trialist has passed away at the age of 95. The stalwart was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 after an abdominal complaint.

Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial alongside former president Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and several other struggle icons in 1964.

He was married to June Mlangeni and the couple had 4 children.

The struggle veteran’s youngest son Sello Mlangeni says he received the news last night at 11pm, thinking the doctors were going to discuss his treatment and that they would take his father home only to find out he had passed away.

Excuse my voice I am still in shock.

Sello Mlangeni, Andrew Mlangeni's veteran’s son

RELATED: ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95

Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe the highest honour by the African National Congress, for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.

Mlangeni described his father as a man of integrity who lived in the true liberation of his people, he says he lost a man who was his everything.

A man who fought for both black and white equal rights, a man of integrity who spoke his mind and a man who listened to and respected other human beings.

Sello Mlangeni, Andrew Mlangeni's veteran’s son

RELATED: Wishing Andrew Mlangeni a happy birthday

Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni had recently celebrated his 95th birthday on 6 June where notable dignitary guests such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi were in attendance to name a few.

President Ramaphosa has offered his sincere condolences to the Mlangeni family and friends. He described Mlangeni’s death as an end of a generational history.

Listen below for the full interview...


22 July 2020 10:47 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Ahmed Kathrada
ANC stalwarts
Andrew Mlangeni dies
Sello Mlangeni
Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe

Trending

My father listened to and respected other human beings - Andrew Mlangeni's son

'Sars to have contracting revenue base for foreseeable future'

Politics

Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

National Health Dept not taking over E Cape amid COVID-19 concerns

22 July 2020 2:09 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane: No time for blame, everyone in tourism sector must pull together

22 July 2020 12:55 PM

CT woman cleared of COVID-19 after 77-day hospital stay

22 July 2020 12:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA