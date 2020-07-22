My father listened to and respected other human beings - Andrew Mlangeni's son





Andrew Mekete Mlangeni, South African struggle icon and the last remaining Rivonia Trialist has passed away at the age of 95. The stalwart was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 after an abdominal complaint.

Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial alongside former president Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and several other struggle icons in 1964.

He was married to June Mlangeni and the couple had 4 children.

The struggle veteran’s youngest son Sello Mlangeni says he received the news last night at 11pm, thinking the doctors were going to discuss his treatment and that they would take his father home only to find out he had passed away.

Excuse my voice I am still in shock. Sello Mlangeni, Andrew Mlangeni's veteran’s son

Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni was awarded Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe the highest honour by the African National Congress, for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the liberation struggle in 1992 and received the Presidential Order for Meritorious Service: Class 1: Gold from President Nelson Mandela in 1999.

Mlangeni described his father as a man of integrity who lived in the true liberation of his people, he says he lost a man who was his everything.

A man who fought for both black and white equal rights, a man of integrity who spoke his mind and a man who listened to and respected other human beings. Sello Mlangeni, Andrew Mlangeni's veteran’s son

Bab’ Andrew Mlangeni had recently celebrated his 95th birthday on 6 June where notable dignitary guests such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe with Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi were in attendance to name a few.

President Ramaphosa has offered his sincere condolences to the Mlangeni family and friends. He described Mlangeni’s death as an end of a generational history.

