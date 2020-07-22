KZN female magistrate suspended for handing out lenient sentences to rapists

The Azania Mosaka Show Guests Dr Jantjie Xaba lecturer in the department of sociology and social anthropology at Stellenbosch University

Masterclass on Afrikaner affirmative action and Broad Based Economic Empowerment

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Albie Sachs - Activist and Former Constitutional Court Judge at ...

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Kgalema Motlanthe - Deputy President at ...

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West

Restaurant owners speak out on protest

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph Guests Pierre Brewer, Managing Director of Netstar

State of the Eastern Cape

‘Duma says’ – an educational book series geared for children from underprivileged backgrounds

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39

SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank

