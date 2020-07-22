KZN female magistrate suspended for handing out lenient sentences to rapists
KwaZulu-Natal magistrate Kholeka Bodlani has been suspended for handing out lenient sentences to rapists.
Bodlani made headlines in recent months over her handling of rape cases, with critics calling her judgments severely impaired.
RELATED: Why life sentences aren't the solution to SA's rape crisis
In a recent case, the magistrate imposed only a suspended sentence on a man who had sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl.
Media Statement: Suspension of Magistrate pic.twitter.com/VIV4lOiUrj— Minister of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@RonaldLamola) July 22, 2020
More from Local
[LISTEN] Spike in price of pineapples since reinstatement of alcohol sale ban
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the spike may be attributed to the production of home-brewed pineapple beer.Read More
Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations
Planet Fitness CEO Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka say people want to go back to gym.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark
The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries.Read More
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund
The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files.Read More
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study
Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling.Read More
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea
Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart.Read More
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628
The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.Read More
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38
The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.Read More
Still no arrests after grandmother, granddaughter raped in Soweto
On Friday, the rapists allegedly gained access to their house in Dobsonville.Read More
Popcru: SAPS is failing to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols
Over 7,000 South African Police Service members have contracted the coronavirus so far.Read More