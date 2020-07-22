'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights'
The last remaining Rivonia trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe Andrew Mekete Mlangeni has been hailed as a family man and a freedom fighter.
The stalwart passed away at the age of 95 after being admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday.
Mlangeni spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to former South African intelligence minister and anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green to pay tribute to the late struggle icon.
I remember him with enormous fondness, he was a wonderful, humble, modest person in the extreme. He was an extremely generous human being. One of the first groups of people to join uMkhonto we Sizwe and participated very bravely in it.Ronnie Kasrils, Anti-apartheid activist
He was known as 'Mr Reliability' because anything you gave him to do, no matter how big or small, you knew he would accomplish the mission, hence the nickname 'Comrade Dependability'.Ronnie Kasrils, Anti-apartheid activist
Green says Mlangeni had a quiet and extreme courage persona about him.
We underestimate the courage it took to be in the liberation struggle in that generation. At the Rivonia Trial they were prepared for the death sentence and expected it but still, they went ahead and didn't break ranks.Pippa Green, Journalist
Mlangeni was strong against corruption and strong on the principle of human rights, she says.
Listen below to the full tribute to the late ANC stalwart by Ronnie Kasrils:
Listen below to how Pippa Green paid tribute to Andrew Mlangeni:
