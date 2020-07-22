[LISTEN] Spike in price of pineapples since reinstatement of alcohol sale ban





The price of pineapples has increased by 150% since the reinstatement the alcohol sales ban in South Africa.

This is according to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

She says in the week leading up to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s July 12 announcement the average price which retailers paid for a box of 10 pineapples at the country’s municipal fresh produce markets, and directly from farmers, was R80.

On Monday July 13 the price had risen up to R120 and by last Friday it was about R200.

Knowler says the spike may be attributed to consumers using pineapples to make home-brewed pineapple beer.

In short, it's been 150 percent spike since Sunday July 12 when the President announced the suspension of alcohol sale distribution. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I am guessing that the desire to make pineapple beer will diminish and so the prices will settle again. I suppose it depends on how long the suspension lasts and what other alternatives people find to pineapples. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The timing cannot be a coincidence ... even Food Lovers said it has to be linked to pineapple beer production. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

