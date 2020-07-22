Restaurant industry players take to the streets to highlight revenue, job losses





The Restaurant Association of South Africa has planned a peaceful protest today to highlight the plight brought by the impact of COVID-19 lockdown regulations, making it difficult for many restaurants to remain profitable.

CEO Wendy Alberts says restaurant owners plan to place thousands of empty chairs and tables in the streets to show how decimated the industry has become and how important the industry is to the government.

We can see that out and about people are holding up placards and the media is here and we are waiting for the arrival of the minister to be able to hand over the memorandum for the president to address. Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association South Africa

The South African Police Service has cautioned Rasa that the protest is in fact illegal.

It’s a protest by individuals who are advocating the extremity of the decimation of the restaurant industry for the last two weeks. Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association South Africa

RELATED: 'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided'

The industry, in an open letter President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned some of the contributing factors, which include the ban of alcohol and the 9pm-5am curfew. This has put a dent on their potential income.

We need to have a conversation with the government in order to outline the solutions and potential endeavors that we've got between the government and the industry that could potentially save and rebuild the industry by lifting the liquor ban. Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association South Africa

Many restaurants owners have been posting images of jobs that would be lost if the lockdown regulations continue.

Listen below for the full interview...