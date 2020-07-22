Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them
A good camera angle and lighting are some of the ways you can improve your presence in a webinar or virtual meeting.
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush details some of the common mistakes that are made in web conferencing and how you can improve.
The first thing is that camera angle and to get your laptop to the right height because if you want to be taken seriously you need to be making eye contact like you would in a real-world situation. An easy solution is books or boxes. I keep an old book box handy just to get your laptop to the right level so that you looking into the camera.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Something so basic that we forget is to clean the camera lens ... otherwise you might be appearing blurry.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
And then there are those green-screen virtual backgrounds. If you're using Zoom, for example, and you want to use a virtual background, then you have to have extraordinary good lighting in order for it to work.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
What's important is if you are a business person, a presenter or an educator who wants to connect strongly and be taken seriously you really need to up your game. If you just get the basics right, it elevates your credibility and your connectability.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
