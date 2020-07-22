Justice Albie Sachs on Mlangeni: 'There was something gracious about him'
Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs has reflected on the life of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni describing him as a gracious person.
The African National Congress (ANC) veteran died overnight after having been admitted to One Military Hospital in Pretoria.
Sachs says Mlangeni was principled and loved by many.
Andrew just kept going right to the end. He was 94, I think, when I last saw him and he was smiling, he was gentle and thoughtful and principled. He was scared of nobody and everybody loved him. There was something gracious about him, he wasn't somebody who went a bit mad with power, he accepted his responsibilities very graciously.Justice Albie Sachs, Activist and former Constitutional Court judge
