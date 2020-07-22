Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
The alcohol ban, protest by restaurants and the letter to government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr William Mapham - Founder and CEO at Vula
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business. 22 July 2020 5:46 PM
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the... 22 July 2020 5:36 PM
Justice Albie Sachs on Mlangeni: 'There was something gracious about him' Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs reflects on the life of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni. 22 July 2020 4:08 PM
View all Local
'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights' Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green pay tribute to the late struggle icon. 22 July 2020 1:00 PM
ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95 The Presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia trialist. 22 July 2020 8:38 AM
ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95 The Presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia trialist. 22 July 2020 8:38 AM
View all Politics
Booze & cigarette bans to stay throughout lockdown - government According to government, the bans on these products will remain in place throughout the lockdown period and at this stage, with ov... 22 July 2020 3:41 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Business
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission "A Million Dreams" in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries. 21 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom's failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It's official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Justice Albie Sachs on Mlangeni: 'There was something gracious about him'

22 July 2020 4:08 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Justice Albie Sachs
Andrew Mlangeni
Andrew Mlangeni dies

Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs reflects on the life of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni.

Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs has reflected on the life of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni describing him as a gracious person.

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran died overnight after having been admitted to One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Sachs says Mlangeni was principled and loved by many.

Andrew just kept going right to the end. He was 94, I think, when I last saw him and he was smiling, he was gentle and thoughtful and principled. He was scared of nobody and everybody loved him. There was something gracious about him, he wasn't somebody who went a bit mad with power, he accepted his responsibilities very graciously.

Justice Albie Sachs, Activist and former Constitutional Court judge

Click on the link below to hear more....


More from Local

Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses

22 July 2020 5:46 PM

22 July 2020 5:46 PM

On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business.

Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown

22 July 2020 5:36 PM

22 July 2020 5:36 PM

Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."

Booze & cigarette bans to stay throughout lockdown - government

22 July 2020 3:41 PM

22 July 2020 3:41 PM

According to government, the bans on these products will remain in place throughout the lockdown period and at this stage, with over 380,000 positives recorded, there's no telling when lockdown will be declared over.

[LISTEN] Spike in price of pineapples since reinstatement of alcohol sale ban

22 July 2020 1:54 PM

22 July 2020 1:54 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the spike may be attributed to the production of home-brewed pineapple beer.

KZN female magistrate suspended for handing out lenient sentences to rapists

22 July 2020 11:34 AM

22 July 2020 11:34 AM

Kholeka Bodlani has made headlines in recent months over her handling of rape cases.

Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations

22 July 2020 8:20 AM

22 July 2020 8:20 AM

Planet Fitness CEO Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka say people want to go back to gym.

mkhize-bandile-masukujpg

21 July 2020 10:41 PM

21 July 2020 10:41 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries.

Missing Image Placeholder

21 July 2020 5:52 PM

21 July 2020 5:52 PM

The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files.

Emotions emoticons emojis sad happy angry scared

21 July 2020 2:31 PM

21 July 2020 2:31 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling.

200122doorgif

'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea

21 July 2020 12:07 PM

Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart.

