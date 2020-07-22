Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March
At the end of June, Constantia Insurance clients scored a victory when the Johannesburg High Court ruled in their favour after the company had cancelled their death and disability insurance policies in March.
RELATED: Sudden cancellation of life and illness policies - consumer warrior advice
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler revisits the case and gives an update.
There were about 5,200 policy holders involved and at the end of March they were told by sms 'don't be alarmed, but we're cancelling your policy and we'll fill you in later'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler says this announcement came just as these clients had reached the point where their policies promised a substantial payout.
Around 74 of these policy holders got together and they got pro bono legal help... and on the 26th of June in the Joburg High Court the judge found that there was no legal basis for the unilateral cancelling of more than 5,200 policies and that they remain in force.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Between March and June, quite a few policy holders died with the belief that there would be no payout for their families.
The company in the meantime did not appeal the ruling and told Knowler last week that it's now "in the process" of implementing the order to give effect to the judgment.
'We will be distributing email communications to all policy holders in the next seven to ten days' (said the letter).Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I haven't heard of any claims being finalised yet, but it is looking a little better, but what a saga!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to Knowler's update below:
More from Business
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist
Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons.Read More
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.Read More
What the Twitter hack says about us
We are curious, innovative and greedy.Read More
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown
Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."Read More
Booze & cigarette bans to stay throughout lockdown - government
According to government, the bans on these products will remain in place throughout the lockdown period and at this stage, with over 380,000 positives recorded, there's no telling when lockdown will be declared over.Read More
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown
The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.Read More
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee
A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.Read More
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA
The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?Read More
Can SA economy recover after COVID-19? What will it take for it to bounce back?
Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile says the economy was in trouble before the virus and it just exacerbated those problems.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More