Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March





At the end of June, Constantia Insurance clients scored a victory when the Johannesburg High Court ruled in their favour after the company had cancelled their death and disability insurance policies in March.

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler revisits the case and gives an update.

There were about 5,200 policy holders involved and at the end of March they were told by sms 'don't be alarmed, but we're cancelling your policy and we'll fill you in later'. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says this announcement came just as these clients had reached the point where their policies promised a substantial payout.

Around 74 of these policy holders got together and they got pro bono legal help... and on the 26th of June in the Joburg High Court the judge found that there was no legal basis for the unilateral cancelling of more than 5,200 policies and that they remain in force. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Between March and June, quite a few policy holders died with the belief that there would be no payout for their families.

The company in the meantime did not appeal the ruling and told Knowler last week that it's now "in the process" of implementing the order to give effect to the judgment.

'We will be distributing email communications to all policy holders in the next seven to ten days' (said the letter). Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I haven't heard of any claims being finalised yet, but it is looking a little better, but what a saga! Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

