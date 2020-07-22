Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine





North West Premier Prof Job Mokgoro has completed 14 days in quarantine after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mokgoro went into voluntary quarantine at a Johannesburg hospital when he found out that he had contracted the virus as he did not want to expose his family and staff members.

He says during his time in quarantine he had a moment to reflect on his role as premier and what needs to be done in North West.

I was able to make use of this opportunity to do a lot of reflection in terms of my responsibility as premier of the North West and my responsibility in terms of what it is we need to do better in the North West in order to combat the virus. Prof Job Mokgoro, North West Premier

Mokgoro emphasised that South Africa is a country on inequalities and we need to be consistent in the way we deal with the virus as we have limited state resources. He also mentioned that if people are not willing to change their behaviour then people will need to adapt to having COVID-19 around for a long time.

One hopes this is a rude awakening. Prof Job Mokgoro, North West Premier

Mokgoro has no symptoms of COVID-19 currently and is in good health.

