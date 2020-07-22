Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown
JOHANNESBURG - Government said a tweet posted earlier on Wednesday indicating that the cigarette and alcohol bans would last throughout lockdown was incorrect.
"The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people," the government account tweeted earlier on Wednsday.
It now seems the tweet wasn't clear on what it meant as government moved to tweet a correction that the ban would last throughout level 3 lockdown:
2/2: This decision may be reviewed at any time by the relevant structures should the conditions which necessitated it change. We regret any confusion the tweet has caused.— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 22, 2020
After the initial tweet, the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) demanded that government clarify the tweet.
"This statement contradicts government’s previous position on this issue, with inter alia President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister Jackson Mthembu both stating on a number of occasions publicly that it was only a matter of time before the ban on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products was lifted," the association said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Cigarettes have been banned since lockdown was first declared in March, while there was a brief reprieve for alcohol when the ban on sales was lifted in June and then imposed again in July.
Some have welcomed the clarification on the original tweet.
Thank you for clarifying. But please don’t just tweet without proper facts— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 22, 2020
You could've said so before there was a run on all the pineapples and yeast.— Micah Reddy (@RedMicah) July 22, 2020
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown
More from Local
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses
On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business.Read More
Justice Albie Sachs on Mlangeni: 'There was something gracious about him'
Activist and former Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs reflects on the life of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni.Read More
Booze & cigarette bans to stay throughout lockdown - government
According to government, the bans on these products will remain in place throughout the lockdown period and at this stage, with over 380,000 positives recorded, there's no telling when lockdown will be declared over.Read More
[LISTEN] Spike in price of pineapples since reinstatement of alcohol sale ban
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the spike may be attributed to the production of home-brewed pineapple beer.Read More
KZN female magistrate suspended for handing out lenient sentences to rapists
Kholeka Bodlani has made headlines in recent months over her handling of rape cases.Read More
Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations
Planet Fitness CEO Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka say people want to go back to gym.Read More
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark
The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries.Read More
Law firms refuse to hand over files with victims’ claims - Road Accident Fund
The RAF is in a court battle with a number of law firms it has accused of refusing to hand back 183,842 files.Read More
Fear of job loss, ban on alcohol and tobacco sales impact SA's happiness - study
Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Johannesburg well-being economist Professor Talita Greyling.Read More
'I am very thankful,' says gogo as new home is being built after on-air plea
Winterveldt's Gogo Sibongile called into the Aubrey Masango Show last week saying her mud house is falling apart.Read More
More from Politics
Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine
Job Mokgoro used the opportunity to reflect on his responsibility as the premier of North West on how to combat COVID-19.Read More
'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights'
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green pay tribute to the late struggle icon.Read More
ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95
The Presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia trialist.Read More
'Sars to have contracting revenue base for foreseeable future'
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter reflects on revenue collection and the new auto assessment system.Read More
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA
The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?Read More
There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala
It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN.Read More
Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later
#UnResolved investigates the murder of the Cradock Four, focusing on Fort Calata and F W de Klerk's involvement.Read More
I told the truth. What would I gain from lying about Mokonyane? - Agrizzi
Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi responds to the former minister Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony.Read More
Zweli Mkhize applauds health workers for being on top of their game
The health minister and Gauteng MEC Bandile Masuku visited Nasrec and Lenasia South to assess readiness for the virus.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More