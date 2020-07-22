'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100'
The Eastern Cape premier's office says it hasn't shied away from requesting support from the national government.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is visiting the province on an oversight visit to monitor its response to COVID-19.
The Eastern Cape has been flagged by the minister as a province of serious concern, along with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system.
We are an honest government that doesn't shy away from requesting constitutional support from national government....what the minister is doing here is what he has been doing in the Western Cape, KZN, Gauteng and North West where because he is leading the health intervention of the national strategy against the virus he needs to look at the work being done.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane
Speaking on the project management unit that has been established to assist the province with its COVID-19 interventions, Sicwetsha says the unit reports to the premier.
He says the provincial health department will not be placed under Section 100 of the Constitution as the premier is working to address the current challenges faced by the health system.
We saw the excitement by some MPLs and opposition parties, saying Eastern Cape must be put under Section 100. That is not the case. Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100 because the premier is assisting the department, providing leadership to make sure that all the issues that are raised area attended to.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane
The department is moving to address any issue, we are not under Section 100, the minister has not communicated that to the premier. The minister works with the premier to ensure that the province addresses all challenges in dealing with COVID-19.Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, Spokesperson - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane
