What the Twitter hack says about us

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your Mindset feature - "How to use the marshmallow test to understand why we struggle with change"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100' Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system. 22 July 2020 6:28 PM
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business. 22 July 2020 5:46 PM
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the... 22 July 2020 5:36 PM
View all Local
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine Job Mokgoro used the opportunity to reflect on his responsibility as the premier of North West on how to combat COVID-19. 22 July 2020 5:23 PM
'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights' Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green pay tribute to the late struggle icon. 22 July 2020 1:00 PM
View all Politics
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 200,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 208,144. Gauteng has 66,434 recoveries. 21 July 2020 10:41 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

We are curious, innovative and greedy.

For what much have seemed like forever on Wednesday 15 July neither Twitter nor 130 verified accounts were being controlled by their owners.

The accounts had been taken over by hackers that posted a slightly tweaked crypto scam and after about four hours once the accounts had been secured, millions had seen the hacked tweets, with hundreds having sent bitcoin resulting in over R1,5 million paid to the scammers.

Worse than the loss of money was the loss of control but rather than it being a failure of technology it was a failure of understanding how we work.

While investigations are ongoing, the statements by Twitter so far suggests that the hack managed to get support staff to allow their own tools to be used to post on behalf of the accounts, so less a hack than a con.

More often than not when security breaches happen it is thanks to someone being conned rather than something being hacked. The reason is that that is much easier to convince someone how to get access to a system than it is to actually hack it.

Passwords and probability

Consider a password that was a single digit. You are guaranteed to crack with just 10 options, adding a second digit and the options increase by 10 times, with just three and there are a thousand options Add a letter and a four-character password has over 1,5 million combinations. If you had to stop a human cracking your password 1,5 million combos would be fine, but humans don’t try crack passwords, machines do.

Using a 5 character password with number and uppercase and lower letters and you have over 60 million combinations but a computer can generate combinations at a rate of 2 billion per minute and this is why your password needs to be so long and hard not to stop humans but to stop computers.

The simple answer is to get a password manager which will generate and store unique and very tough passwords (12 character passwords using digits, upper & lower case letter and special characters will have enough combinations that will take over 7 million years for a computer to crack).

If you add a second login step, which is what two-factor authentication so besides the password you then also get an sms or enter a code generated on a separate app that confirms you are who you are.

You might get an option to identify objects in a picture, something humans are good at and machines not so much or you might even just be asked to click a square to prove you are not a machine, as odd as that may seem, we click so slowly and randomly that it is quite easy to tell the difference.

Get a password manager:

This is why hackers are more likely to target you, not your computer now.

Beware the phishers, smishers and vishers

Seeing as it is now much easier to con use than our machines you need to know a little more about phishing.

It covers attempts to get you to give up information that would help hackers access your accounts.

The basic version is typically an email to get you to follow a link or reply with info that compromised your account. The emails are sent randomly to get as many positive outcomes as possible. Spear phishing is targeted at an individual so the email may be more personalised. Whaling is spearfishing business owners and those with lots of business access.

In South Africa, many phishing attempts are via SMS, this is called smishing and should you get an actual scam call that would be vishing and then there is the version that attempts to con you via a dodgy social post or online ad which is known as angler phishing.

It is difficult to be vigilant all the time so look to combine the best of a variety of strategies that allows you to be a bit more relaxed while still be covered.

Use Two-factor authentication

If you can add a separate confirmation to your login that makes it much safer from the brute force attacks that could just guess your password. Receiving an SMS code or using an authentication app means your account could not be accessed if your password was stolen. Even phishers would need to get access to your phone once you accidentally gave them access to you your details and while sim swaps remain a potential weak point an authenticator app goes a long way to protect your account and a password manager would take care of creating and remembering those impossible to crack 12 character passwords and save you from needing to use your birthday as a password for all your accounts. You would need just one good one for your password manager and you are as safe as you can be during a pandemic.

Authenticator app


22 July 2020 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Flag of Hong Kong

When business, technology and politics collide

8 July 2020 7:15 PM

The most recent example is China’s new security law introduced into Hong Kong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medicine pills drugs

Drug profits - a necessary evil or something that needs to change

1 July 2020 7:15 PM

Using profit to solve health issues does not work in a pandemic, perhaps at all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mobile phone screen social apps

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:15 PM

What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death & Taxes - 123rf.;com

How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality

17 June 2020 7:56 PM

Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petase - plastic eating enzyme

Something found in a dump may save the oceans

10 June 2020 7:15 PM

By 2050 there might be more plastic than fish in the sea

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

How long before everyone has access to financial services

3 June 2020 7:15 PM

Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nasa Artemis logo

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:15 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:15 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber Airbnb logo

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:15 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

face silhouette

Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

22 April 2020 7:23 PM

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine

Politics

Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations

Local

My father listened to and respected other human beings - Andrew Mlangeni's son

EWN Highlights

Concerns after Higher Education Department gets R10bn budget cut

22 July 2020 9:30 PM

WC restaurateur hopes govt will at least lift curfew to save industry

22 July 2020 9:13 PM

V&A Waterfront first SA tourist attraction to get global safety & hygiene stamp

22 July 2020 8:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA