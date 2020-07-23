African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk - The hi-jacked car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Philimon - Victim
Today at 15:10
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule suspect in court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: KZN Education's R129.8m sanitary towel tender
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:50
Samwu continue to protest over pay
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkhetheni Muthavhi,Tshwane Samwu
Today at 16:10
Survey reveals that adults want schools closed for now
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Kate Alexander, SA research chair in social justice at UJ
Today at 16:45
Hope for SA work seekers as online job ads start to bounce back
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jesse Green
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths. 23 July 2020 1:23 PM
[LISTEN] What happens if a state leader is incapacitated due to ill health? Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Cape Town constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos to find out. 23 July 2020 1:17 PM
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
View all Local
Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating' A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly. 23 July 2020 11:38 AM
African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19 Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale reflects on the loan given to the country to fight the coronavirus. 23 July 2020 7:41 AM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
View all Politics
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
View all Sport
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19

23 July 2020 7:41 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
African Development Bank
R5 billion
COVID-19

Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale reflects on the loan given to the country to fight the coronavirus.

The African Development Bank has approved a R5 billion emergency recovery loan to help South Africa’s efforts in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa’s most industrialised economy was in recession even before COVID-19 started ravaging its economy.

RELATED: Development Bank of SA: We expect taxpayers - not SAA - to repay the R3.5bn loan

Forecasts are now for gross domestic product to shrink by at least 7% this year, and a budget deficit of around 15% of GDP.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale to reflect on the loan.

When the president announced the unprecedented R500 billion COVID-19 economic stimulus package, we knew that we don't currently have the money and about R130 billion was going to come from reprioritising from the approved budget.

Bonang Mohale, Chancellor - University of Free State

He says the supplementary budget by the finance minister suggested that the government would be functioning on a 14% deficit largely due to the R300 billion reduction in tax revenues.

Until we start addressing the deep structural weaknesses of the economy as well as the poor educational outputs, we are really worrying about grammar, the economy was declining long before COVID-19. COVID-19 has exposed these deep structural inequalities and has given us a chance to transform the economy.

Bonang Mohale, Chancellor - University of Free State

Listen below to the full conversation:


23 July 2020 7:41 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
African Development Bank
R5 billion
COVID-19

More from Politics

Mkhize

Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating'

23 July 2020 11:38 AM

A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200722millionseatsprotestjpg

Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO

22 July 2020 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown

22 July 2020 5:36 PM

Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190124 Phil Masinga3

Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine

22 July 2020 5:23 PM

Job Mokgoro used the opportunity to reflect on his responsibility as the premier of North West on how to combat COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200722-andrew-mlangeni-edjpg

'Mlangeni was strong against corruption and on the principle of human rights'

22 July 2020 1:00 PM

Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and journalist Pippa Green pay tribute to the late struggle icon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew-mlangeni-on-his-95th-birthdayjpg

ANC struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni passes on at age 95

22 July 2020 8:38 AM

The Presidency has confirmed the passing of the last remaining Rivonia trialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

'Sars to have contracting revenue base for foreseeable future'

22 July 2020 7:38 AM

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter reflects on revenue collection and the new auto assessment system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA

21 July 2020 6:48 PM

The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200706-sihle-zikalala-edjpg

There will be no compromise, people will be suspended for corruption - Zikalala

21 July 2020 5:25 PM

It’s alleged that millions have been misappropriated in the purchase of personal protective equipment and blankets in KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

7-0-2-u-n-r-e-s-o-l-v-e-d-3jpg

Fort Calata: Why was he killed? Question still remains 35 years later

21 July 2020 2:41 PM

#UnResolved investigates the murder of the Cradock Four, focusing on Fort Calata and F W de Klerk's involvement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda

Entertainment

[LISTEN] What happens if a state leader is incapacitated due to ill health?

Local

Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Irvin Khoza's wife, Matina Elsie Khoza (69), has died

23 July 2020 1:31 PM

Tshegofatso Pule’s murder case set to move to High Court

23 July 2020 1:08 PM

DJ Fresh: I would never ever attempt to silence GBV activists

23 July 2020 12:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA