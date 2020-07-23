[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire
Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire
Two brothers escaped unharmed after they jumped out a window from a burning building.
Two brothers, ages 3 and 10, were saved from an apartment fire in France when they dropped more than 30 feet from a window and were caught by neighbors below.— ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2020
The boys, along with 17 residents of the building, were treated for smoke inhalation. https://t.co/514nuIbT1O pic.twitter.com/xsCoKFuUH7
