[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car

Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire

Two brothers escaped unharmed after they jumped out a window from a burning building.

Watch the video below:

Two brothers, ages 3 and 10, were saved from an apartment fire in France when they dropped more than 30 feet from a window and were caught by neighbors below.⁣

⁣

The boys, along with 17 residents of the building, were treated for smoke inhalation. https://t.co/514nuIbT1O pic.twitter.com/xsCoKFuUH7 — ABC News (@ABC) July 22, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: