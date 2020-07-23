[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all





Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all

Social media is in stitches after a toddler refused to believe that their toy car couldn't be charged because of load shedding.

We need to send this one to go fight Eskom for us pic.twitter.com/btZVrO30gt — Conville (@convillecolberg) July 22, 2020

