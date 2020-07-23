To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda





Clement Manyathela in his weekly feature called #HangingOutwithClement, chats to an award-winning radio host and TV presenter who has hosted some of the biggest shows in South Africa, Anele Mdoda.

Born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, Mdoda says because she grew up in a family that was outspoken, she knew she had to speak so could be heard.

The entire family was talkative and funny, a person who is considered an introvert is the firstborn Unathi and even she is a little bit extraverted. I like that because it created a situation where you had to speak so you could be heard. Anele Mdoda, Presenter - 947 Breakfast Club

Her love for radio was sparked by different things but one that comes to mind was that Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu lived across the road from her house and worked at Radio Transkei.

Already at the age of four, I was aware that there was something called radio as the lady accross the road gets on a taxi and goes there and I listen to her during the day and I see her again in the afternoon. Anele Mdoda, Presenter - 947 Breakfast Show

Once you can put that in someone's realm, that it is possible that something like that happens, I suppose it becomes part of you and it is always an option. Anele Mdoda, Presenter - 947 Breakfast Club

Mdoda says she always wanted to be a TV presenter. But her mother, who was a continuity presenter for the SABC, wouldn't allow her to get into the industry at such an early age.

When I look at my life, I can trace back to things that I did that inform certain achievements that I have now. Anele Mdoda, Presenter - 947 Breakfast Club

She studied Politics and International Relations at the University of Pretoria and says she didn't study broadcasting because one can study anything and become a broadcaster.

I feel if you are going to be a broadcaster, study something else because either way it is going to make you interesting behind the microphone. I don't believe in studying media studies because it makes people think that all they need is the qualification and then they will get a show on radio or TV. Anele Mdoda, Presenter - 947 Breakfast Club

To be in broadcasting you need to be interesting and interested. And as soon as you have a qualification in broadcasting you forget to be interested. Anele Mdoda, Presenter - 947 Breakfast Club

Listen below to the full conversation as the two spend time reflecting on their days at Tuks, early days of television and what the future holds for Mdoda: