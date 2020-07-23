Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:42
SA food service suppliers teaming up to support the restoration of the industry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stewart Jones - CEO at RCL Foods
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Investing in retirement funds, who sells them, what do they do and are they all the same?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna. 23 July 2020 5:50 PM
Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says the City of Tshwane has been shifting the goalposts. 23 July 2020 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now University of Johannesburg's Prof Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the findings. 23 July 2020 5:11 PM
View all Local
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19 David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19. 23 July 2020 4:02 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council. 23 July 2020 3:20 PM
Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating' A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly. 23 July 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19? A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry was considering... 23 July 2020 11:15 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
View all Sport
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19?

23 July 2020 11:15 AM
by Tara Penny
Tags:
SA Economy
Democratic Alliance DA
Department of Trade and Industry
Coronavirus
coronavirus in South Africa
SA lockdown

A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry was considering banning blacklisting and ordering the removal of any adverse information on consumers’ profiles.

JOHANNESBURG - Government may temporarily ban lenders from blacklisting consumers whose credit records have been hit by the coronavirus crisis.

A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry (Dti) was considering banning blacklisting and ordering the removal of any adverse information on consumers’ profiles.

The ban will last until the end of September or when the national state of disaster ends, whichever comes first.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said that government would carefully consider the proposal before making a decision.

The DA warned that the changes would hit banks’ lending appetite, pushing up the cost of credit, and allowing already indebted South Africans to rack up further borrowings.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19?


23 July 2020 11:15 AM
by Tara Penny
Tags:
SA Economy
Democratic Alliance DA
Department of Trade and Industry
Coronavirus
coronavirus in South Africa
SA lockdown

More from Business

Interest rates rate cut Sarb MPC 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently'

23 July 2020 6:51 PM

Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-claimjpg

Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March

22 July 2020 8:26 PM

Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accountant accountancy business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist

22 July 2020 7:39 PM

Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200722millionseatsprotestjpg

Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO

22 July 2020 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-transparent

What the Twitter hack says about us

22 July 2020 7:15 PM

We are curious, innovative and greedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown

22 July 2020 5:36 PM

Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the lockdown period. The purpose is to save lives and protect the health and well-being of our people."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-sales-alcohol-beer-booze-drinking-consumption-drinks-bottles-123rf

Booze & cigarette bans to stay throughout lockdown - government

22 July 2020 3:41 PM

According to government, the bans on these products will remain in place throughout the lockdown period and at this stage, with over 380,000 positives recorded, there's no telling when lockdown will be declared over.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

21 July 2020 8:48 PM

The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

no-smoking-sign-prohibition-cigarette-ban-tobacco-products-illicit-trade-123rf

New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee

21 July 2020 7:42 PM

A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airplane travel 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA

21 July 2020 6:48 PM

The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Man working on laptop.

Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs

23 July 2020 5:50 PM

South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase

23 July 2020 5:38 PM

Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says the City of Tshwane has been shifting the goalposts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

talfalah-primary-school-1jpg

[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now

23 July 2020 5:11 PM

University of Johannesburg's Prof Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

'Keep schools open because nobody knows when peak will end,' says Fedsas

23 July 2020 4:10 PM

Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz hopes that an announcement will be made today as many parents are anxious.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19

23 July 2020 4:02 PM

David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

[LISTEN] What happens if a state leader is incapacitated due to ill health?

23 July 2020 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Cape Town constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos to find out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mjpg

UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397

22 July 2020 11:18 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf

'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100'

22 July 2020 6:28 PM

Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses

22 July 2020 5:46 PM

On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Politics

Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19

Local Politics

'Keep schools open because nobody knows when peak will end,' says Fedsas

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng SMMEs, township economy to get R250mn boost

23 July 2020 6:06 PM

Tshegofastso Pule's family doubt arrested suspect acted alone in her murder

23 July 2020 5:58 PM

Over 13,000 SA health workers contract coronavirus

23 July 2020 5:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA