How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy
JOHANNESBURG - The 30-year wait is finally over for Liverpool fans.
Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy on the Kop.
The Reds played their final home game of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday night with fireworks expected both on and off the pitch.
The players certainly delivered, with Liverpool running out 5-3 winners to ensure that they extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 59 league matches.
While the game was entertaining as an appetiser, the main course of the evening was everything that the Liverpool players and fans could hope for under the circumstances.
Here is a look at how social media reacted to an historic night on Merseyside:
Anything is possible. Never stop believing.— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020
Premier League Champions 2019/20 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I
GIFs you won't get tired of using, Reds! 😍— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 23, 2020
Find all of the best moments from last night over on our @GIPHY page 🙌 #LFCchampions
And behind the scenes, that song again by Robin S - Show Me Love. Virgil with the moves.
📹 Go inside the Liverpool dressing room as the players and staff celebrated with the Premier League trophy pic.twitter.com/xbtaGYkazY— Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 23, 2020
There was some reaction from a few famous names outside the football world with the likes of 400m world recorder holder and Olympic champion, Wayde van Niekerk and English comedian John Bishop also paying tribute to Jurgen Klopp's men.
Twitter in the United Kingdom also recognised the occasion.
From one bird to another, congrats @LFC— Twitter UK (@TwitterUK) July 22, 2020
I don’t care what anyone says…— 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼𝔂 (@Ms_LFC) July 23, 2020
🎼🎤”nobody does it better, makes me feel sad for the rest. Nobody does it, half as good as you. @LFC you’re the best” 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/ZkBwtiLkgC
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy
More from Sport
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling
The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin bowling in the 1960s and 1970s was considerable and unforgettable.Read More
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators
Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator.Read More
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja
Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a battle with COVID-19.Read More
England strikes back to level the series against West Indies
The second Test between England and West Indies will be a talking point for a long time to come. It saw the English secure an emphatic win to level the series despite the Old Trafford weather not playing its part.Read More
Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38
The tragic news was confirmed by his sister, Tando, on social media on Monday morning.Read More
Alviro Petersen: Black players were instructed to abuse opposition black players
Former Protea batsman Alviro Petersen, who has been vocal about racism in South African cricket, claims that black players in the team were instructed to 'abuse' opposition black players.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team
Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has shared his experience of isolation and loneliness caused by his then teammates in the South African national team.Read More
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance
Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammate Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.Read More
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match
The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup taking place on Saturday.Read More