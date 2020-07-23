Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating'





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Port Elizabeth, Livingstone hospital on Wednesday after it received scrutiny when it came to proper services, shortage of protective equipment and hygiene management.

The Eastern Cape has reported 1,345 COVID-19 related fatalities, making it the second-highest mortality rate in the country following the Western Cape which has 2,752 fatalities.

In his second visit to the Eastern Cape, the Mkhize stressed that the province was dealing with problems in the health department that existed before COVID-19 arrived in the country.

A caller to The Clement Manyathela Show open line by the name of Tsholo says Mkhize was not taking the blame when it comes to the structural problems faced by the Eastern Cape health department.

The fact is the government was supposed to make sure that our health systems are working properly, and they haven’t been doing that for years so they can’t start scapegoating. Tsholo, Caller

Mkhize has urged health management to start focusing on filling vacant positions and cleanliness being a priority within the hospitals. He also told staff that his department wanted daily reports on the number of COVID-19-related deaths.

Caller Tsholo felt like the health minister should have mentioned in his statement that the ANC has failed people through corruption and in that way his address would have been taken seriously.

He is scapegoating other things, but the thing is that those things he is trying to blame are not the problem. The problem is them. Tsholo, Caller

