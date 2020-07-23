[LISTEN] What happens if a state leader is incapacitated due to ill health?





A number of South African Cabinet ministers and provincial leaders have either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or recovered.

In light of the pandemic, what happens when the person holding the highest office is incapacitated due to ill health?

Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Cape Town constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos to find out.

The Constitution says that if the president is out of the country or is unable to fulfil his duties, then the deputy president will act as the president but if the deputy president is also out of the country or ill, then the president can nominate other Cabinet members to be the acting president. Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law expert

If the president is not able to do that before he becomes incapacitated, then the Cabinet itself must nominate one of its people. Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law expert

