The Azania Mosaka Show
Latest Local
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths. 23 July 2020 1:23 PM
[LISTEN] What happens if a state leader is incapacitated due to ill health? Mandy Wiener speaks to University of Cape Town constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos to find out. 23 July 2020 1:17 PM
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
View all Local
Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating' A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly. 23 July 2020 11:38 AM
African Development Bank approves R5 billion to SA to fight COVID-19 Free State University chancellor Bonang Mohale reflects on the loan given to the country to fight the coronavirus. 23 July 2020 7:41 AM
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
View all Politics
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
View all Sport
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report

23 July 2020 1:23 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
Coronavirus
#Covid19
undereporting

Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.

The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 394,948.

There were 13,150 new infections.

There were 572 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of deaths to 5,940.

RELATED: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397

Researchers have found a huge discrepancy between the number of reported coronavirus deaths in the country and the number of excess deaths.

There has been 17,000 more natural deaths expected between the 6 May and 14 July.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to MRC Burden of Disease Research Unit report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw to give more insight on the report.

We have been tracking the number of deaths on a weekly basis and we were comparing it against what we would have expected from previous years. The numbers have definitely shot up in the last two months and it is completely expected with the unfolding of COVID-19.

Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Report co-author - MRC Burden of Disease Research Unit

The challenge has been the number of deaths in some provinces are so much higher than the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths, she adds.

We think we need to relook at the statistics that are coming through from some of the provinces.

Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Report co-author - MRC Burden of Disease Research Unit

Listen below to the full conversation:


23 July 2020 1:23 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
deaths
Coronavirus
#Covid19
undereporting

