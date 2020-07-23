Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 394,948.
There were 13,150 new infections.
There were 572 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of deaths to 5,940.
Researchers have found a huge discrepancy between the number of reported coronavirus deaths in the country and the number of excess deaths.
There has been 17,000 more natural deaths expected between the 6 May and 14 July.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to MRC Burden of Disease Research Unit report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw to give more insight on the report.
We have been tracking the number of deaths on a weekly basis and we were comparing it against what we would have expected from previous years. The numbers have definitely shot up in the last two months and it is completely expected with the unfolding of COVID-19.Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Report co-author - MRC Burden of Disease Research Unit
The challenge has been the number of deaths in some provinces are so much higher than the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths, she adds.
We think we need to relook at the statistics that are coming through from some of the provinces.Professor Debbie Bradshaw, Report co-author - MRC Burden of Disease Research Unit
